Bag Epiphone's beautifully adorned Hummingbird Performer PRO acoustic-electric at a $50 discount

Whether you're after an affordable electric guitar or a top-spec acoustic guitar, Amazon Prime Day is the time to make that purchase. We're seeing some absolutely remarkable savings to be had across the world of music retail, and we're simplifying it for you – collating all the best deals we find – right here at Guitar World.

As far as build quality goes, you know you're making a pretty safe bet with Epiphone. One of the world's oldest and largest guitar manufacturers – and with Gibson as its parent brand – guitarists across the world look to the company to assure top quality every time, irrespective of price point.

This Epiphone Limited-Edition Hummingbird Performer PRO is a top choice for any acoustic player looking not only for excellent sound quality, but for that visual wow-factor, too.

Featuring a solid sitka spruce top and mahogany back and sides, this single-cutaway dreadnought-style model offers a clear, punchy sound quality with a nicely balanced tonal response – that can be further amplified by its installed Fishman Sonitone pickup and Sonicore preamp system.

It offers excellent playability, too, with a mahogany slim taper D neck and 20-fret pau ferro fingerboard. As previously mentioned, its single cutaway provides easy and comfortable access to even the highest registers of the fretboard.

Visuals are as key to the Hummingbird PRO's design as its sound, with eye-catching split parallelogram inlays, a gorgeously decorative Gibson Hummingbird-style pickguard and a luscious Tobacco Sunburst finish.

So if you're after a reliable, sweet-sounding and visually striking workhorse acoustic-electric, the Epiphone Limited-Edition Hummingbird Performer PRO will safely tick all those boxes. To buy it now and get $50 off, head over to Guitar Center.

And if you're not yet aware, we're collating all the best guitar deals from this year's Prime Day in one convenient place. Check out our Prime Day guitar deals page for more info.