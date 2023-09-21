Bag yourself a free copy of BIAS FX 2 Standard courtesy of Positive Grid – for one day only

For one day only, you can get your hands on a copy of Positive Grid's powerful BIAS FX 2 Standard guitar plugin, completely free. To celebrate today's International Day of Peace the software and smart amp gurus are in a generous mood, giving guitarists everywhere the chance to enjoy this highly-rated amp simulator without paying a dime .

To get yours, all you need to do is enter the code FREEYOURMUSIC when you check out and you'll receive a full amp simulator with 73 presets, 39 amp models, and 43 effects on the house. The offer only lasts until the end of the day on September 21st, so you'll want to move quickly to grab your copy. It's an unprecedented proposition from the company and one that aims to show the power of music to bring people together during tumultuous times.

BIAS FX 2 Standard: Free amp sim software

We rate Positive Grid's software very highly here at Guitar World and in our BIAS FX 2 review sung it's praises for it's accurate amp simulation and huge range of effects. There's a lot of competition nowadays in the world of guitar plugins, but BIAS FX 2 remains amongst the best out there thanks to its versatility and ease of use.

BIAS FX 2 recently got a major update too, with a huge overhaul of its DSP engine, more amp and effects pedal models, and an improved UI. Changes to the DSP engine have resulted in scarily accurate-sounding cab models that react to changes in mic position uncannily. More effects have been added into the fray and they sound better than ever, with enough choice to keep even the most explorative guitar players busy for a long time.