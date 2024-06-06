“A powerful and portable guitar rig for any sized stage or studio”: Barefaced Audio’s Activier turns its guitar cabs into modeling-friendly power amp combos

The brand says guitarists “deserve better” than the current market options

Barefaced Audio Activier
(Image credit: Barefaced Audio)

UK cab firm Barefaced Audio has unveiled a new addition to the burgeoning list of amp modeler speaker solutions that actually look nice... the Activier amp.

What separates Barefaced’s option from the pack is that, instead of creating a new full-range, full-frequency speaker in the style of a cab, it’s actually a high-headroom preamp that can be installed in its existing AVD cab range – effectively creating a powered speaker, in the process.

