“A powerful and portable guitar rig for any sized stage or studio”: Barefaced Audio’s Activier turns its guitar cabs into modeling-friendly power amp combos

UK cab firm Barefaced Audio has unveiled a new addition to the burgeoning list of amp modeler speaker solutions that actually look nice... the Activier amp.

What separates Barefaced’s option from the pack is that, instead of creating a new full-range, full-frequency speaker in the style of a cab, it’s actually a high-headroom preamp that can be installed in its existing AVD cab range – effectively creating a powered speaker, in the process.

Barefaced has come out swinging, saying that it believes the current cab choices for digital modeler users are “doing a disservice” to players worldwide.

The digital amp modeling world has obviously progressed significantly in recent years, with big names and one-time hold-outs such as The Edge and Slipknot's Jim Root drawn to their practical benefits.

Despite their rise, guitarists naturally still want their gear to look good onstage, too – and the Activier looks to serve that cab craving. Regardless, there’s certainly been a gap in the market, albeit one that is rapidly closing.

Designed to be a “compact all-in-one solution” for amp modeler and pedalboard-based guitar rigs, the Activier dishes out up to 200W RMS per channel of clean, high-headroom power.

The firm says the module can be easily fitted into any of its lightweight AVD guitar cabinets to create a “powerful and portable guitar rig ideal for any sized stage or studio”.

Get The Pick Newsletter All the latest guitar news, interviews, lessons, reviews, deals and more, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“At Barefaced, we believe that most cabinet and amplifier choices do a disservice to guitarists and pedalboard tech in this era of modelers by not providing the right mix of clean analog power and audibility on the stage,” says Claber.

“With Activier, we’ve designed a compact, properly-engineered solution that accurately reproduces these tones and enhances them with the improved dispersion and audibility of our AVD cabinet range.”

Naturally, given we’re in modeler territory, versatility is the key here, and players can select the speaker configuration they want: Stereo, mono, wet/dry, split looping, or even using one Activier-powered cab with two different instruments.

Moreover, the preamp can reduce the input signal to zero (minus infinity dB gain) or bump it up by up to 30dB.

(Image credit: Barefaced Audio)

It's worth pointing out that not all of Barefaced’s AVD cabs are FRFR, but the firm does offer its own AVD FRFR speaker, the Reality 112FR, for players that are keen to go that route.

Outside of the boutique world, Fender was among the first of the big firms to drop an FRFR speaker – specifically designed to be paired with amp modelers – that looked like a cab, in the form of the Tone Master FR-12 and FR-10 speakers.

As Fender’s EVP of Product, Justin Norvell, told Guitar World earlier this year.

“It just made sense... There's a reverence for the iconic stuff. Just because it's a full-range, full-frequency speaker, it doesn't mean it has to look like a PA,” he explained.

“It makes you feel less unmoored when you're dipping into this technological realm. It makes it feel like you're still playing analog amps.”

The Activier amp can be retro-fitted inside Barefaced’s AVD cab range (Image credit: Barefaced Audio)

Laney has since unveiled the world’s most powerful FRFR cabinet, one backed by Devin Townsend, and Marshall’s new CEO Jeremy de Maillard also hinted to Guitar World that a cab-like FRFR speaker was currently being considered by the firm, so we expect this trend to grow and grow.

Activier is available as an upgrade to all Barefaced AVD guitar cabinets, with a starting cost of £499 (approx $637).

Head to Barefaced Audio to learn more.