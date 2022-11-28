These Cyber Monday deals on clip-on tuners make keeping your guitar in tune cheaper than ever

Cyber Monday brings with it a flurry of price cuts on a range of high-ticket guitar gear, but that's not to say the more affordable accessories don't see their tags reduced, too.

While hardly the most glamorous musical purchase you'll ever make, you'll soon find yourself in a bit of pickle without a reliable guitar tuner. Yep, it's easy to turn to a new overdrive pedal or guitar amp if you're looking to improve your sound, but these more expensive items will do little to help if your guitar's not in tune.

Fortunately, as we say, there are plenty of Cyber Monday bargains to be snapped up on a range of clip-on tuners – whose already wallet-friendly price tags have been further slashed.

So don't delay – these deals won't be around for long, unlike your eternal need to stay in tune. Happy bargain hunting!

We get it. You simply want a device that'll tell you you're in tune with utmost accuracy, and you're not fussed about the bells and whistles. In this case, you won't go wrong with the Super Snark Rechargeable Tuner. With simple USB charging, highly responsive tuning and high-resolution screen, this clip-on tuner has everything you need and nothing you don't. Get it now at half price.

If you need to make room on your pedalboard and don't have the ability to tune your guitar by ear, a clip-on tuner is about to become your new best friend. In fact, you're going to like it even more when you find out you can get one for as low as $13 over at Amazon. A range of different models are all on offer.

TC Electronic's PolyTune Polyphonic Tuner is a slightly pricier clip-on tuner, but you certainly get more for your money. It enables you to tune all of your strings at once, with a unique display that lets you see the tuning for each string. Additionally, it supports drop D tuning and a host of other alternative tunings, and is accurate to within +/- 1 cent. Get yours now for only $34.

This stage-ready tuner – which features PRS's classic Coopers Hawk, also found on the 12th fret of its guitars – boasts an easy-to-read LCD strobe display and no-slip rubber clips, and four tuning modes – two needle and two strobe. It's highly versatile, too, and can tune both acoustic and electric guitars, as well as basses and ukuleles.