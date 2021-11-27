Black Friday is dead, but that hasn't stopped Guitar Center slashing $300 off this D'Angelico Premier Bedford offset

It's no secret that we love an offset here at Guitar World. There is something about the curves of these fabulously wonky guitars that make our hearts sing - and right now, one of our favorites is currently on sale! You can save a mammoth $300 off the D'Angelico Premier Bedford at Guitar Center - with two stunning finishes available - Fiesta Red and Ice Blue Metallic.
The D'Angelico Premier Series Bedford SH has all the bases covered with its trio of pickups - two Duncan Designed single-coils and a Duncan Designed mini-humbucker in the bridge - meaning you can switch effortlessly from Strat-like jingle to soaring rock leads, at the flick of a switch. The hollow nature of the Bedford also brings a warmth and extra sonic characteristic to this asymmetrical guitar that's generally not found on classic offsets such as the Fender Jazzmaster or Jaguar. So if you find yourself longing for a versatile guitar that will handle anything you throw at it and with a look that will turn heads, the D'Angelico is most certainly for you - and with $300 off, you really can't go wrong.
D'Angelico Premier Bedford:
$799.99, now $499.99
Okay, D’Angelico may be more famous for their legendary Jazz guitars, but they have an offset that would easily rival the offset royalty, Fender. With a versatile HSS setup, a Strat-style tremolo, and a user-friendly control layout, the Bedford is a guitar you have to try - and with $300 off you have no excuse not to give it ago.
Are you looking for something a little more classic? Then it's worth checking our round-up of the cheapest Black Friday Fender Strat and Tele deals, or if you'd rather see everything that's on sale, take a look at our Black Friday guitar deals page where we've rounded up all the offers that are still live.
