These discounted online guitar lessons subscription prove Black Friday is the ideal time to invest in your playing

Black Friday is most commonly a time to save cash on new gear to enhance your rig – but it’s not all about hardware. In our experience, this time of year also represents the perfect opportunity to invest in your playing, with big discounts on a range of online guitar lessons services. We’ve tested a huge range and have our go-to recommendations, which cater to a range of abilities – and some of our favorites have Black Friday sales running right now.

But why pay to learn online when there are so many lessons videos on YouTube? While we agree to a point, YouTube can’t offer the lesson structure and tutor support that you get with a proper paid-for subscription. If you’re new to the instrument, it’s particularly important to be guided through those early stages so you don’t miss vital steps, gloss over key techniques or introduce bad habits.

An online lesson subscription is designed to deliver all of the above via a slick interface and clear learning paths. Many of them also include lessons presented by famous faces and include the option to get direct feedback on your playing from a real tutor. If this sounds like the best way to take your playing forward, check out these brilliant Black Friday deals.

Guitar Tricks Black Friday: $99 one year sub + extras

Now is the best time to sign up for Guitar Tricks, with the best price of the year on a Full Access annual subscription, plus hundreds of dollars of extras ($321 to be exact), including a custom lesson plan, access to one premium Bootcamp, a copy of Guitar Tricks’ Ultimate Beginner Guide and exclusive access to their brand new 100 Essential Licks video series. If you’re serious about learning the guitar, this deal places a serious amount of valuable content at your fingertips.

Fender Play: 50% off an annual subscription

For the festive period Fender is offering 50% off an annual plan for all Guitar World readers, dropping the price from $99.99 to just $49.99 for the whole year – that's just over $4 per month. Just add the code guitarworld50 at checkout to see your discount.

TrueFire Black Friday Blitz: 70% off an annual plan

If you want serious value, for just $199 you can get a one year All Access subscription (worth $249) to TrueFire, an Elmore Bluetooth foot pedal and accessory bag (worth $79), two course download credits (worth $237 value), two Jam Pack credits ($58 value), and one private lesson credit (worth $39). TrueFire delivers 50,000 video lessons taught by industry-leading teachers, Grammy Award-winning artists and world-class touring musicians.

ArtistsWorks Black Friday: 50% off 12 month plans

You can get half off all 12-month plans at Artistworks currently using the code FRIDAY50. As the name suggests, ArtistWorks leans heavily on artist-focused content, with lessons from icons like Andy McKee, Paul Gilbert, Jared James Nichols and more – their 'learn from the masters' tagline rings very true. There's loads of great content for beginners and beyond, too.

Simply Guitar: Save 20% on lessons at this link

If you'd prefer to learn on your smart device, Simply Guitar has a fantastic app with a fun, lively gamified approach to learning the instrument. Right now if you sign up for a year you can save $30, dropping the annual cost from $150 to just $120. At $10 per month after the discount this is amazing value.

Masterclass Black Friday sale: 2 for the price of 1

A slightly different approach to the online lessons mainstream, Masterclass taps into the wisdom of seriously heavyweight stars of the music world (plus film, sports and more) and presents exclusive lessons series'. Artists include Metallica, Tom Morello and Carlos Santana. A subscription gets you access to all 180 Masterclass lessons.

