Blackstar unveils the mega-affordable, livestream-compatible ACOUSTIC:CORE 30

Blackstar has unveiled its latest digital amp model aimed at acoustic guitar players – the ACOUSTIC:CORE 30. The company hopes it will set a “new benchmark in compact, easy-to-use acoustic amplification."

Featuring its proprietary Super Wide Stereo technology, Blackstar promises the amp will deliver the “most natural sound possible”, which can be further dialed to the player's taste using built-in Enhance and Vocal Clarity controls.

Designed by the same team that developed the company's Sonnet Acoustic Amplifier Series, the ACOUSTIC:CORE 30 boasts 3 channels, four-channel USB recording capabilities and studio-quality effects.

Its additional livestreaming connectivity allows players to use a TRRS cable to connect directly to any compatible phone, and use apps like GarageBand and Instagram Live.

Other features include multiple inputs (Microphone, Instrument, Line In), an XLR DI output, an adjustable tilt-back stand and an optional PA stand adapter.

Image 1 of 2 Blackstar ACOUSTIC:CORE 30 (Image credit: Blackstar Amplification) Image 2 of 2 Blackstar ACOUSTIC:CORE 30 (Image credit: Blackstar Amplification)

Additionally, a footswitch can be connected for hands-free operation.

The ACOUSTIC:CORE 30 is available now for $199/£199/€229. For more information, head to Blackstar Amps.