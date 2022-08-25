Boss expands its portable practice amp lineup with the Dual Cube LX and Dual Cube Bass LX

Boss has debuted the latest entries to its acclaimed lineup of Cube practice amps – the Dual Cube LX and Dual Cube Bass LX.

As the names imply, there is a variation for both electric guitar and bass guitar, with each unit aiming to improve the Cube range by offering evolved Boss technological advancements.

Described as the ultimate guitar amp for home practice and jam sessions, the two Dual Cube LX units reinvent the Cube template, and come equipped with a healthy array of connectivity options and onboard effects that are compatible with the Dual Cube LX editor app.

In terms of universal features, both boast a range of amp types, custom-designed stereo speakers, stereo line outputs for connecting to PA systems, onboard loopers, and both USB and i-Cube-Link connectors for recording straight into music software on computers and mobile devices.

Each amp also has wireless capabilities, meaning music and audio can be streamed via Bluetooth – or via the Aux port if preferred – while cable-free operation of wah and volume can be achieved through Boss's EV-1-WL pedal.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Boss ) Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Boss ) Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Boss ) Image 1 of 3

As for unit-specific specs, the Dual Cube LX promises to deliver a versatile span of sizable guitar tones that belie the amp’s humble dimensions, offering eight different amp types.

These include Acoustic Sim, JC Clean, US Combo, Brit Combo, In-Gain Stack, Metal Stack, Extreme and Stereo In for connecting stereo devices – a slightly more diverse range in comparison to 2021's Cube Street II.

Impressively, the Dual Cube LX’s Stereo In mode means the humble desktop amp can harness advanced spatial processing thanks to its compatibility with amp and effects processors, such as – but certainly not limited to – the GT-1000, GX-100, GT-1 and IR-200.

Each amp type is controlled by Gain and Volume parameters, as well as a three-band EQ. The control layout is completed by a Master output, a Delay/Reverb knob that offers a spring reverb and the five-strong Effects controller.

Available effects include Chorus, Flanger, Phaser, Tremolo and Heavy Octave, all of which can be either deep-edited or changed out via the Dual Cube LX editor app. In addition, each amp type also includes room for three presets, which can quickly recall specific knob settings.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Boss ) Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Boss ) Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Boss ) Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Boss ) Image 1 of 4

Meanwhile, the Dual Cube Bass LX promises an equally impressive range of tones via five amp types – Rock, Modern, Vintage, Flat and Super Flat – five onboard effects, a Gain control and a Comp/Drive parameter.

The effect catalog is slightly smaller here, but still has room for Chorus, Flanger, T-Wah, Delay and Reverb. Again, these can be further tweaked in the corresponding app and there are 15 in-amp memories that can store specific sounds.

What it lacks in tonal options – relative to the Dual Cube LX – the Bass unit makes up for elsewhere. The built-in Rhythm Guide cements this unit as a practice amp, delivering nine types of drum grooves that deliver three different variations each.

When partnered with the editor software, bassists can tap into a total of 91 rhythm variations and save particular favorites to the amp. It’s been labeled Boss's “most advanced Cube bass amp yet”, and it’s clear to see why.

Basic specs include two five-inch speakers and a 10-watt stereo power amp, as well as Stereo XLR balanced line output and control jack for up to two external footswitches.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Boss ) Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Boss ) Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Boss ) Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Boss ) Image 1 of 4

The Dual Cube LX and Dual Cube Bass LX will be available in September for $299 and $359, respectively.

To find out more, head over to Boss (opens in new tab).