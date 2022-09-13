Boss vows to “unleash your Katana” with improved GA-FC EX Foot Controller

Boss has introduced the GA-FC EX Foot Controller – a souped-up version of its existing GA-FC unit, which promises to “unleash your Katana”.

Compatible with guitar amps from the Katana MkII series, the GA-FC EX retains the same basic functionality as its predecessor, sporting six heavy-duty footswitches that provide direct control of 10 functions.

Improvements include the presence of status LEDs with two colors, which provide handy visual reminders of changes when switching, as well as an additional control jack with a versatile three-way mode selector that joins the two pre-existing expression pedal jacks.

The small change allows for a third expression pedal, if necessary, for expanded functionality, and introduces a Foot Control 2 mode that lets you recall memories and effects from two separate Katana amps.

A final Expand mode allows players to connect additional GA-FC EX or GA-FC units to add even greater recall possibilities.

Otherwise, it’s a standard GA-FC controller, and can be used to hop between channels and call upon effects with the stomp of a foot.

The GA-FC EX doesn’t require power, and can be connected to the appropriate Katana amps via a single 1/4-inch TRS cable.

Amps that are currently compatible with the GA-FC EX’s expanded functionality include the Katana-Artist MkII, Katana-Head MkII, Katana-100 MkII and Katana-100/212 MkII. It can also be used with other amps that support the regular GA-FC, but will be restricted to the original’s features.

The GA-FC EX is available now for $149.

For more information, visit Boss (opens in new tab).