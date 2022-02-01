Boss offers fresh delay algorithms and expanded speaker IR options in GT-1000 update

Trending

Both the GT-1000 and GT-1000Core now boast 11 different mastering FX, more microphone types and wireless EV-1-WL MIDI support

Boss has issued an update to its GT-1000 and GT-1000Core multi-effects pedals.

Both the full-sized GT-1000 and the pedalboard-friendly GT-1000Core have been treated to the same version 3.2 firmware revamp, which offers 11 newly developed mastering FX algorithms and five fresh delay patches.

In terms of mastering, the update promises to help you shape your overall sound for a range of different styles and playing situations.

The new delays, meanwhile, have been attuned to classic Roland/Boss effects, and aim to emulate the SDE-3000, DD-20 Standard, DD-20 Analog, and DD–8’s Warm and Glitch tones.

Further functional updates include expanded onboard speaker IR options for recording – complete with the ability to use “Original” speaker types from different amplifiers – and new microphone types.

An RBN121 mic type is now available, as are three mic blend options that have been added to the Speaker Simulator block.

Finally, for the first time since its inception, the GT-1000 is now available with EV-1-WL support. Thanks to the update, Boss’s wireless MIDI expression pedal can be linked to the multi-effects unit via Bluetooth.

Head over to Boss to find out more about the GT-1000 and GT-1000Core.

