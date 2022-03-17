Boss debuts its first-ever Katana bass amps, the Katana-110 and Katana-210 Bass

Boss has significantly expanded its celebrated range of Katana guitar amps by introducing the lineup’s first-ever bass amps, the Katana-110 Bass and Katana-210 Bass.

The premiere bass-dedicated offerings join up with the rest of the Katana family of modeling amps, and promise to deliver a sound set that will cater to everyone from “home hobbyists to pro stage performers."

Arriving in two iterations, the amps share a number of universal features, including custom-designed speakers, a bi-amp design that’s backed by class AB power and a variable Power Control that promises to ensure top notch tones at any volume level.

Both amps also come equipped with Vintage, Flat and Modern preamp types, all of which work alongside a versatile Shape switch, used to fine-tune the tone’s overall character.

The top panel is the same across both the 110 Bass and 210 Bass, too, and features a four-band EQ – comprised of Bass, Low Mid, High Mid and Treble parameters – as well as an FX1/FX2 switch that is said to tap into a “treasure trove” of effects.

Much like the rest of the Katana range, these effects include the standard choruses, delays and flangers, as well as some bass-specific octaves and synths that have been lifted from the Boss bass effects library.

In addition, both amps can partner with the Boss Tone Studio editor, which grants access to over 60 total effects types that can be loaded into the amp.

Other standard appointments include the Blend knob – used to mix the dry and wet signals – and the six Tone Setting preset slots, which can be used to store and recall curated sound setups made up of preamp type, EQ settings, Blend position and effects.

The only differences between the models is the wattage, as well as the speaker and chassis size. While the Katana-110 Bass comes loaded with a 10-inch woofer, a tweeter and 60 watts of power, its larger sibling provides 160 watts of power, two 10-inch woofers and a tweeter.

In both cases, the tweeter has been utilized to access high-frequencies that will accentuate slap playing, though it can also be turned off for a more traditional low-end tone if desired.

As for connectivity, the amps feature a balanced XLR output with a switch to determine between direct, pre or post signals, a headphones/recording output that provides effects and mic’d cab emulation, and a USB port for audio interface compatibility.

External footswitches – such as expression pedals and the Boss GA-FC Foot Controller – are also supported, and can be used to operate the amp.

The KTN-110B and KTN-210B will both be available in April for $399 and $649, respectively.

To find out more, head over to Boss.