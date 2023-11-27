I’ve owned two Boss DS-1s in my lifetime – and with $50 savings on the DS-1W, I might just buy another… and this heavily reduced HM-2W to boot

By Michael Astley-Brown
published

Two of Boss’ top distortion pedals have had big reductions this Cyber Monday – not to mention the pro-level GT-1000 multi-FX/amp modeler

Boss Cyber Monday 2023 deals
(Image credit: Boss)

The Boss DS-1 Distortion is an absolute classic of the genre. Stomped by everyone from Kurt Cobain to Joe Satriani, its affordability and rampant gain have made it one of the most popular guitar pedals of all time. Perhaps that’s why I’ve owned two in my lifetime, after regretting selling the first – but, incredibly, I’m now considering buying another.

This one, however, is a little different. The DS-1W is the brand’s premium Waza Craft version, which adds a new Custom mode for increased volume and midrange – which are the reasons I sold mine in the first place. But with a $50 discount at Sweetwater, I’m extremely tempted to buy what should be the definitive version of this game-changing pedal.

The DS-1W aims to be the ultimate DS-1, featuring the original tone beloved by Kurt Cobain, Steve Vai and Joe Satriani, as well as a new Custom mode, which bumps up the volume and midrange for a more refined take on the iconic hard-clipping sound – we awarded it 4.5/5 in our review for a reason. This modern stompbox classic was only launched last year, so we’re surprised to see $50 slashed off the price at Sweetwater, but we’ll definitely take it.

View Deal

But that’s not the only big discount we’re seeing on classic Boss distortions. The returning champ of Swedish death metal, the HM-2W, is also seeing a tidy discount on its Waza Craft incarnation, with an extremely precise $36.46 discount at Amazon.

Given the pedal’s flexibility, it’s the perfect pedal for heavy overdubs – and that’s got me contemplating another purchase. Hello overdraft, my old friend.

Best known for being the Swedish death metal pedal, the HM-2W also found fame in David Gilmour’s guitar rig during the ’80s. All of which tells you that this pedal is versatile. Very versatile. This Waza Craft recreation brings back the classic chainsaw distortion, but adds a new Custom mode for even more aggression. This was one of Boss’ most highly anticipated reissues ever – and scored a worthy 5/5 in our review – so a 24% price cut is not something you see every day. Thanks, Amazon!

View Deal

But wait: there’s more! The GT-1000, Boss’ flagship multi-effects processor and amp modeler has seen an almighty $209.72 hacked off its asking price.

Sure, the Fender Tone Master Pro and the Neural DSP Quad Cortex are grabbing all the headlines, but the GT-1000 is no slouch – not to mention over $800 cheaper than its rivals.

In our Platinum Award-winning review, we hailed the Boss GT-1000 for its “extremely powerful guitar tone and effects capabilities in a stage-worthy, portable, all-in-one rig package”.

Getting all that power for $890.27 – that’s 19% off –  from Amazon sounds like a deal to us.

The GT-1000 is Boss’ top-of-the-range multi-effects and amp modeler, boasting the same Tube Logic modeling that appears in its best-selling Katana line, plus a raft of reliably excellent Boss effects and practically infinite sonic possibilities. It might not have the internet hype of the Quad Cortex or Tone Master Pro, but trust us, the sonic performance is absolutely up there – especially considering it’s over $800 cheaper than its rivals, thanks to this $209.72 discount at Amazon.

View Deal

