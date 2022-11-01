Breedlove announces new mid-priced Organic Pro range of acoustic guitars

Breedlove has announced an extensive new range of Organic Pro acoustic guitars.

Overall, the 15-strong collection aims to take lessons learned – not to mention premium features – from the Oregon company's Custom Shop builds, and bring them to players with smaller budgets.

Sonically, all 15 guitars are uniformly outfitted with the company's Cascade bracing system, and Fishman Flex Plus-T electronics.

The Organic Pro collection itself can be broken down further into four smaller sub-collections – the Wildwood, Solo, Performer and Artista lines.

We'll give you a brief tour of each of them below.

Wildwood Pro

Comprised of Companion, Concert, Concertina and Concerto models, the Wildwood Pro line is the most affordable of the lot.

All four models feature African mahogany tops, backs and sides, natural suede finishes and black binding.

Image 1 of 4 Breedlove Wildwood Pro Series Companion Suede CE (Image credit: Breedlove ) Breedlove Wildwood Pro Series Concert Suede CE (Image credit: Breedlove ) Breedlove Wildwood Pro Series Concertina Suede CE (Image credit: Breedlove ) Breedlove Wildwood Pro Series Concerto Suede CE (Image credit: Breedlove )

Each of the Breedlove Organic Pro Wildwood models rings up at $999.

Solo Pro

The Solo Pro is the most diverse line in the Organic Pro collection, featuring a steel-string Concert model, a nylon-string design, a 12-string guitar, and a four-string acoustic bass guitar.

Each Solo Pro model also comes with an African mahogany back and sides, plus a Red Cedar top. A sidemonitor soundhole, meanwhile, joins the Fishman electronics set.

Image 1 of 4 Breedlove Solo Pro Series Concert Edgeburst CE (Image credit: Breedlove ) Breedlove Solo Pro Series Concert Edgeburst Nylon CE (Image credit: Breedlove ) Breedlove Solo Pro Series Concert Edgeburst 12 String CE (Image credit: Breedlove ) Breedlove Solo Pro Series Concerto Edgeburst Bass CE (Image credit: Breedlove )

The Solo Pro Series Concert Edgeburst CE retails for $1,149, with the nylon and 12-string models coming in at $1,199, and the bass ringing up at $1,249.

Performer Pro

The Performer Line features Concert, Concert Thinline, Concertina and Concerto models.

These, in turn, are outfitted with an aged, all-gloss toner finish, brass inlays, and an Ovangkol fretboard and bridge. The Performer Pros also come with African mahogany backs and sides, and European spruce tops.

Image 1 of 4 Breedlove Performer Pro Series Concert Aged Toner CE (Image credit: Breedlove ) Breedlove Performer Pro Series Concert Thinline Aged Toner CE (Image credit: Breedlove ) Breedlove Performer Pro Series Concertina Aged Toner CE (Image credit: Breedlove ) Breedlove Performer Pro Series Concerto Aged Toner CE (Image credit: Breedlove )

Each of the Performer Pros can be had for $1,149, with the exception of the Concerto model, which goes for $1,199.

Artista Pro

Finally, there's the Artista Pro line, which comprises Concertina, Concert and Concerto guitars.

Unlike their Organic Pro siblings, these guitars have Myrtlewood backs and sides, rather than African mahogany, with European spruce tops. They also each feature a Burnt Amber Burst finish, Ovangkol fretboard and bridge, and brass inlays.

The Artista Pro Concertina and Concert models have a price of $1,249, while the Concerto model retails for $1,299.

Image 1 of 3 Breedlove Artista Pro Concertina Burnt Amber CE (Image credit: Breedlove ) Breedlove Artista Pro Series Concert Burnt Amber CE (Image credit: Breedlove ) Breedlove Artista Pro Series Concerto Burnt Amber CE (Image credit: Breedlove )

Each Breedlove Organic Pro collection model comes with a hardshell case, but for the Wildwood line models, which each come with a gig bag.

For more info on all of Breedlove's new Organic Pro Collection guitars, visit the company's website (opens in new tab).