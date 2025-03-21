“Exceptional value while maintaining our high standards”: Heritage turns to the budget guitar market with its all-new Ascent range – which starts from just $195
With its new Les Paul-style and semi-hollow builds, Heritage is aiming to make its models more accessible than ever
Heritage Guitars has added its weight to the burgeoning budget guitar market with its new Ascent and Ascent+ electric guitars – which start from less than $200.
As the firm's name implies, Heritage aims to honor vintage designs for the modern player, but such a design brief comes at a cost, with price tags that can vary anywhere between the $2,400 and $5,000 bracket.
As such, the made-in-China Ascent range will be an exciting prospect for those previously priced out of Heritage's premium axes.
The standard Ascent lineup wades into Harley Benton price ranges, with plenty of bang for your buck. There are two models to unpick here: the H-137 ($195), which comes with a choice of humbuckers or P-90s, while it’s ’buckers only for the H-150 ($265).
Both are crafted with okoume bodies, bolt-on maple necks, and cent-saving laurel fretboards, but the H-150 goes one better with a carved basswood top.
Staying close to the traditional source material, they are built to a 24.75" scale and offer a TOM-style bridge, Stopbar tailpiece, closed tuners, an ABS nut, and 22 frets. There's also a sculpted belly cut and some ergonomically-minded body carves.
The pricier Ascent+ range, meanwhile, swaps okoume for mahogany for both its body and set neck. Rosewood fingerboards up the ante, too. Here, the H-137 starts at $499, while the H-150 weighs in at $699.
Get The Pick Newsletter
All the latest guitar news, interviews, lessons, reviews, deals and more, direct to your inbox!
They’ve also been peppered with extra ergonomic features thanks to a modern heel contour and 12”-16” compound radius, while the pickups get a noiseless upgrade.
For semi-hollow fans, the Ascent+ range adds the H-335 ($699) into the mix. It offers a maple body, mahogany C-profile set neck, and rosewood fingerboard built to that same compound radius.
Hardware choices here, again, include a TOM bridge with a Stopbar tailpiece, GraphTech TUSQ XL nut, twin humbuckers with dedicated Tone and Volume knobs, and a three-way switch.
Says Heritage: “The Ascent Collection offers exceptional value while maintaining our high standards. Designed for players at all levels, these guitars deliver quality materials, versatile electronics, and enhanced playability – hallmarks of the Heritage experience.”
All models are available now.
Head to Heritage for more.
The firm updated its premium H-157 for “more oomph and power” last year, while its H-575 jazz box was crafted to deliver “the ultimate playing experience”.
A freelance writer with a penchant for music that gets weird, Phil is a regular contributor to Prog, Guitar World, and Total Guitar magazines and is especially keen on shining a light on unknown artists. Outside of the journalism realm, you can find him writing angular riffs in progressive metal band, Prognosis, in which he slings an 8-string Strandberg Boden Original, churning that low string through a variety of tunings. He's also a published author and is currently penning his debut novel which chucks fantasy, mythology and humanity into a great big melting pot.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
“I wanted a whole bunch of pickups, four or five. But Leo said they wouldn’t fit”: The creation and evolution of the Stratocaster, Leo Fender's greatest invention
“Excellent choice, Fender”: Fender gives its Player II Series a high-spec metal makeover with limited-edition FSR Advanced drop – complete with hardtail Strats and Seymour Duncan pickups