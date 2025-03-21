“Exceptional value while maintaining our high standards”: Heritage turns to the budget guitar market with its all-new Ascent range – which starts from just $195

With its new Les Paul-style and semi-hollow builds, Heritage is aiming to make its models more accessible than ever

(Image credit: Heritage Guitars)

Heritage Guitars has added its weight to the burgeoning budget guitar market with its new Ascent and Ascent+ electric guitars – which start from less than $200.

As the firm's name implies, Heritage aims to honor vintage designs for the modern player, but such a design brief comes at a cost, with price tags that can vary anywhere between the $2,400 and $5,000 bracket.

As such, the made-in-China Ascent range will be an exciting prospect for those previously priced out of Heritage's premium axes.

The standard Ascent lineup wades into Harley Benton price ranges, with plenty of bang for your buck. There are two models to unpick here: the H-137 ($195), which comes with a choice of humbuckers or P-90s, while it’s ’buckers only for the H-150 ($265).

Both are crafted with okoume bodies, bolt-on maple necks, and cent-saving laurel fretboards, but the H-150 goes one better with a carved basswood top.

Staying close to the traditional source material, they are built to a 24.75" scale and offer a TOM-style bridge, Stopbar tailpiece, closed tuners, an ABS nut, and 22 frets. There's also a sculpted belly cut and some ergonomically-minded body carves.

(Image credit: Heritage Guitars)

The pricier Ascent+ range, meanwhile, swaps okoume for mahogany for both its body and set neck. Rosewood fingerboards up the ante, too. Here, the H-137 starts at $499, while the H-150 weighs in at $699.

They’ve also been peppered with extra ergonomic features thanks to a modern heel contour and 12”-16” compound radius, while the pickups get a noiseless upgrade.

For semi-hollow fans, the Ascent+ range adds the H-335 ($699) into the mix. It offers a maple body, mahogany C-profile set neck, and rosewood fingerboard built to that same compound radius.

Hardware choices here, again, include a TOM bridge with a Stopbar tailpiece, GraphTech TUSQ XL nut, twin humbuckers with dedicated Tone and Volume knobs, and a three-way switch.

(Image credit: Heritage Guitars)

Says Heritage: “The Ascent Collection offers exceptional value while maintaining our high standards. Designed for players at all levels, these guitars deliver quality materials, versatile electronics, and enhanced playability – hallmarks of the Heritage experience.”

All models are available now.

Head to Heritage for more.

The firm updated its premium H-157 for “more oomph and power” last year, while its H-575 jazz box was crafted to deliver “the ultimate playing experience”.

