Buy a Taylor acoustic guitar and get another for just $99 at Musician’s Friend

Right now everyone is on the lookout for the thing that’s going to keep them occupied (and sane) as they face complete lockdown or at least some form of self-isolation or social distancing in the coming weeks.
If this sounds like you, Musician’s Friend is currently running a fantastic promotion on Taylor acoustic guitars. From now until 5 May, if you buy any new Taylor in the 100 Series or above, you can stick another eligible Taylor in your basket for just $99.
To be more specific, if you buy a 100, 200 or 200 DLX Series Taylor acoustic, you can pick up an acoustic Baby Taylor for $99. Or, buy any new Taylor 300 Series or above and get a Taylor GS Mini or Academy Series model for just $99.
The baby Taylor, GS Mini or Academy Series make fantastic acoustic guitars for beginners, as well as great home practice tools.
Prices start at $799 for Taylor 110e and 114e series guitars, so you can get two Taylor acoustic guitars from as little as $898.
What’s more, MF is offering 48-months of financing on qualifying Taylor orders of $499 or more to help you spread the cost.
