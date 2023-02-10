Chapman adds new guitars to its high-spec, mid-priced Pro Series, including baritone and 7-string options

Chapman Guitars has announced a host of new options for its Pro Series, including ML1 and ML3 Pro Modern and ML3 Traditional models, with new finishes and seven-string and baritone guitar options.

In total there are 15 new variants added to the lineup. Unlike Chapman’s Standard range (which is built in Indonesia), the Pro Series is manufactured in South Korea and distinguishes itself in its use of an array of high-end components.

As such, you’ll see the Pro Series feature roasted maple necks, rolled fingerboards, stainless steel frets and improved body contouring, as well as branded goods like Seymour Duncan pickups, Hipshot tuners and Graph Tech nuts.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Chapman Guitars) (Image credit: Chapman Guitars) (Image credit: Chapman Guitars)

The double-cut ML1 Pro Modern (from £1,129 / approx. $1,372) is a new addition to the range and offers an HH pickup configuration, loaded with Seymour Duncan USA Pegasus and Sentient pickups.

It’s available in Cyber Black, Liquid Teal and Morpheus Purple – in six-string, seven-string and baritone options.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Chapman Guitars) (Image credit: Chapman Guitars) (Image credit: Chapman Guitars)

Another new addition comes in the form of the single cut ML3 Pro Modern (£999/ approx. $1,214), which offers a sleek and shimmering update of the T-style body, again with Seymour Duncan USA Pegasus/Sentient pickups.

That’s six-string only, but does have a range of eye-catching finishes to choose from, including Coral Pink, Habanero Orange and Liquid Teal.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Chapman Guitars) (Image credit: Chapman Guitars) (Image credit: Chapman Guitars)

Finally, the previously available ML3 Traditional (£999/ approx. $1,214) offers a more recognisable take on the T-style build, but its alder body is jazzed-up with a metallic finish and USA Seymour Duncan "Hot Tele" pickups. That’s now available in Frost Green, Liquid Teal and Gold Metallic finishes, which add some serious glitz to the workaday design.

The models represent some of the UK firm’s finest foreign builds so far. Unfortunately, things have not gone so smoothly for Chapman when it comes to producing its high-end, British-made range. The firm was recently forced to delay its Workshop Series, following issues with its manufacturer UK Guitar Builders Ltd.

Chapman says it has been quick to offer full refunds or the option to wait a further six weeks to all Workshop Series customers.

Fortunately, there seem to be no such problems with the production of these new Pro Series models and they are already in stock at various stores.

For more information on the new Pro Series models, head to Chapman Guitars (opens in new tab).