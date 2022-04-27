Charvel touches up Satchel signature Pro-Mod DK22 guitar with eye-catching new finish

At the start of the new year, Charvel announced a round of updates to its lineup of signature guitars.

Among these was a new version – the fourth to date – of Satchel's signature Pro-Mod DK22 HH FR M electric guitar. For 2022, the Steel Panther axeman's guitar of choice has been outfitted with a typically eye-catching black-and-white satin Bengal striped finish.

Elsewhere, the visible-from-the-nosebleeds guitar is built with an alder Dinky body with specially-designed sharp top edges and a graphite-reinforced bolt-on maple neck sporting a maple fretboard with 22 Jumbo frets.

Sonically, the guitar stands out as the only DK22 model with a pair of Fishman Fluence Classic humbuckers. These are controlled by a single volume knob with push/pull coil-splitting functionality and a three-way selector switch.

Elsewhere, the guitar features Charvel-branded die-cast tuners, and, of course, a top-loaded Floyd Rose 1000 Series double-locking tremolo bridge. All hardware is finished in black.

Meanwhile, if the Satin White Bengal finish is somehow not enough of a unique touch for you, the guitar also boasts a reprint of Satchel's signature on the back of its headstock.

“This is the ultimate heavy metal guitar,” Satchel said in a press release. “I love the duality and how it supports all of my playing needs. It sounds amazing live and very rarely goes out of tune even with my high-energy on-stage performances, but also sounds killer in the studio.

"The ‘80s had some of the coolest looking guitars of any generation, including a lot of animal print, and this striped Bengal pattern always really caught my eye. If you’re in the back row at a show, it just stands out!”

The Charvel Satchel signature Pro-Mod DK22 HH FR M is available now for $1,399. It joins the recently-launched Sean Long Signature Pro-Mod San Dimas Style 1 HH HT M and Henrik Danhage Signature Pro-Mod So-Cal Style 1 in Charvel's stable of new-for-2022 signature models.

For more info on the guitar, stop by Charvel.