Charvel touches up Satchel signature Pro-Mod DK22 guitar with eye-catching new finish

Aside from its flashy look, the Steel Panther axe-slinger's signature model boasts a pair of Fishman Fluence Classic humbuckers and a single push/pull volume knob

Satchel plays his Charvel signature Pro-Mod DK22 HH FR M guitar
(Image credit: Charvel Guitars)

At the start of the new year, Charvel announced a round of updates to its lineup of signature guitars

Among these was a new version – the fourth to date – of Satchel's signature Pro-Mod DK22 HH FR M electric guitar. For 2022, the Steel Panther axeman's guitar of choice has been outfitted with a typically eye-catching black-and-white satin Bengal striped finish.

Elsewhere, the visible-from-the-nosebleeds guitar is built with an alder Dinky body with specially-designed sharp top edges and a graphite-reinforced bolt-on maple neck sporting a maple fretboard with 22 Jumbo frets. 

Sonically, the guitar stands out as the only DK22 model with a pair of Fishman Fluence Classic humbuckers. These are controlled by a single volume knob with push/pull coil-splitting functionality and a three-way selector switch.

Elsewhere, the guitar features Charvel-branded die-cast tuners, and, of course, a top-loaded Floyd Rose 1000 Series double-locking tremolo bridge. All hardware is finished in black.

Charvel Satchel Signature Pro-Mod DK22 HH FR M

(Image credit: Charvel)
Charvel Satchel Signature Pro-Mod DK22 HH FR M

(Image credit: Charvel)
Charvel Satchel Signature Pro-Mod DK22 HH FR M

(Image credit: Charvel)
Charvel Satchel Signature Pro-Mod DK22 HH FR M

(Image credit: Charvel)

Meanwhile, if the Satin White Bengal finish is somehow not enough of a unique touch for you, the guitar also boasts a reprint of Satchel's signature on the back of its headstock.

“This is the ultimate heavy metal guitar,” Satchel said in a press release. “I love the duality and how it supports all of my playing needs. It sounds amazing live and very rarely goes out of tune even with my high-energy on-stage performances, but also sounds killer in the studio. 

"The ‘80s had some of the coolest looking guitars of any generation, including a lot of animal print, and this striped Bengal pattern always really caught my eye. If you’re in the back row at a show, it just stands out!”  

Charvel Satchel Signature Pro-Mod DK22 HH FR M 1

(Image credit: Charvel Guitars)
Charvel Satchel Signature Pro-Mod DK22 HH FR M 1

(Image credit: Charvel Guitars)
Charvel Satchel Signature Pro-Mod DK22 HH FR M 1

(Image credit: Charvel Guitars)

The Charvel Satchel signature Pro-Mod DK22 HH FR M is available now for $1,399. It joins the recently-launched Sean Long Signature Pro-Mod San Dimas Style 1 HH HT M and Henrik Danhage Signature Pro-Mod So-Cal Style 1 in Charvel's stable of new-for-2022 signature models.

For more info on the guitar, stop by Charvel.

Jackson Maxwell
Jackson Maxwell

Jackson is an Associate Editor at GuitarWorld.com. He’s been writing and editing stories about new gear, technique and guitar-driven music both old and new since 2014, and has also written extensively on the same topics for Guitar Player. Elsewhere, his album reviews and essays have appeared in Louder and Unrecorded. Though open to music of all kinds, his greatest love has always been indie, and everything that falls under its massive umbrella. To that end, you can find him on Twitter crowing about whatever great new guitar band you need to drop everything to hear right now.