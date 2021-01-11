Charvel unveils 15-model strong 2021 electric guitar line

Charvel has unveiled its 2021 winter and spring collection of new electric guitars, which include Angel Vivaldi’s first-ever six-string artist signature collab, as well as new MJ, Pro-Mod DK, San Dimas and So-Cal models.

MJ DK24 HSH 2PT E Mahogany with Figured Walnut

(Image credit: Charvel)

The all-new MJ DK24 HSH 2PT E Mahogany with Figured Walnut ($2,399) sports a mahogany Dinky body topped with figured walnut, as well as a scalloped lower back bout, sculpted shredder’s cut heel and Natural finish.

Other appointments include a graphite-reinforced bolt-on wenge neck, 12”-16” compound radius streaky ebony fingerboard with 24 jumbo frets, pearl dot inlays and Graph Tech TUSQ XL nut.

There’s also Seymour Duncan Full Shred SH-10B, Custom Flat Strat SSL-6 and Alnico II Pro APH-1N pickups, five-way blade switch, no-load tone control, volume control (with Bourns low friction pot), Gotoh Custom 510 recessed tremolo bridge, Charvel-branded Gotoh die-cast locking tuners and gold hardware.

Angel Vivaldi Signature Pro-Mod DK24-6 Nova

(Image credit: Charvel)

The new Pro-Mod DK24-6 Nova ($1,599) marks Angel Vivaldi’s first six-string collaboration with Charvel. The guitar comes in a Lucerne Aqua Firemist finish with color matched reverse licensed Fender Stratocaster headstock, and features a caramelized maple fingerboard with cascading black dot inlays, gold pickup bobbins and gold hardware.

Other specs include a bolt-on maple neck with graphite reinforcement, scarf joint, custom Angel Vivaldi neck profile and satin finish on the back, 12”-16” compound radius fingerboard with rolled edges, 24 jumbo frets and Luminlay side dots and a Gotoh custom 510 tremolo bridge.

Pickups are a DiMarzio The Tone Zone DP155 humbucker at the bridge and a DiMarzio Air Norton DP193 humbucker at the neck, accessed via a five-way blade switch, single volume and tone controls.

Pro-Mod DK24 HH 2PT CM LH

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Charvel) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Charvel)

The Pro-Mod DK24 2PT models boast Dinky bodies with lower back bout and sculpted shredder’s cut heels, graphite-reinforced bolt-on caramelized maple necks, 12”-16” compound radius caramelized maple fingerboards, 24 jumbo frets, Luminlay side dots, heel-mount truss rod adjustment wheels, Seymour Duncan pickups with five-way blade switching, Strat-style skirt knobs (with 500K EVH Bourns low friction pots) and recessed Gotoh Custom 510 tremolo bridges.

The left-handed Pro-Mod DK24 HH 2PT CM LH ($1,299) is offered in Gloss Black and Satin Shell Pink finishes with chrome hardware, and features an alder body, Seymour Duncan Full Shred SH-10B bridge and Seymour Duncan Alnico II Pro APH-1N neck pickups and an added mini two-way toggle switch for parallel and series pickup combinations.

Pro-Mod DK24 HSH 2PT CM Mahogany

(Image credit: Charvel)

The Pro-Mod DK24 HSH 2PT CM Mahogany ($1,199) comes in a Natural finish with gold hardware. Features a mahogany body with a custom Seymour Duncan Full Shred SH-10B bridge humbucker and Custom Flat Strat SSL-6 single-coil middle and Alnico II Pro APH-1N neck pickups.

Pro-Mod DK24 HSH 2PT CM

(Image credit: Charvel)

The Pro-Mod DK24 HSH 2PT CM ($1,149), meanwhile, sports a Mystic Blue finish with gold hardware, and features include an alder body and custom Seymour Duncan Full Shred SH-10B bridge, Seymour Duncan Custom Flat Strat SSL-6 single-coil middle and custom Seymour Duncan Alnico II Pro APH-1N neck pickups.

Pro-Mod DK24 HSS 2PT CM

(Image credit: Charvel)

The Pro-Mod DK24 HSS 2PT CM ($1,099) comes in a Snow White finish with gold hardware. Features include an alder body and custom Seymour Duncan Full Shred SH-10B humbucking bridge pickup, Seymour Duncan Custom Flat Strat SSL-6 single-coil middle and Seymour Duncan Custom Flat Strat SSL-6 RWRP single-coil neck pickups.

Pro-Mod DK24 HH HT E

(Image credit: Charvel)

Charvel's hardtail Pro-Mod DK24 HH HT E ($899) features a Satin Black finish with black hardware.

The new model boasts an alder Dinky body with lower back bout and sculpted shredder’s cut heel, graphite-reinforced bolt-on maple neck, 12”-16” compound radius ebony fingerboard with 24 jumbo frets, heel-mount truss rod adjustment wheel, Seymour Duncan Full Shred SH-10B bridge and Seymour Duncan Alnico II Pro APH-1N neck pickups with five-way blade switching, no-load tone control, volume control (with 500K EVH Bourns low friction pot) and Charvel HT6 string-through-body hardtail bridge.

Pro-Mod San Dimas Style 1 HH FR E Sassafras LH

(Image credit: Charvel)

The left-handed Style 1 HH FR E Sassafras LH ($1,099) boasts a sassafras body, ebony fingerboard with white dot inlays, direct mount Seymour Duncan JB TB-4 bridge and Seymour Duncan ’59 SH-1N neck pickups, three-way blade switch, volume control with push/pull coil split, tone control with push/pull activation and Floyd Rose 1000 Series double-locking tremolo bridge system.

The guitar is offered in Satin Black with black hardware.

Pro-Mod San Dimas Style 1 HSS FR E Sassafras

(Image credit: Charvel)

The Style 1 HSS FR E Sassafras ($1,099) comes in a classic Satin Black finish with black hardware and features a sassafras body and ebony fingerboard with white dot inlays. Pickups are a direct mount Seymour Duncan JB TB-4 humbucker at the bridge, Seymour Duncan Custom Flat Strat SSL-6 single-coil in the middle and Custom Flat Strat SSL-6 RWRP single-coil at the neck. There’s also a five-way blade switch, volume and no-load tone controls and Floyd Rose 1000 Series double-locking tremolo bridge system.

Pro-Mod San Dimas Style 1 HSS HT E Sassafras

(Image credit: Charvel)

Features include a sassafras body, ebony fingerboard with white dot inlays, direct mount Seymour Duncan JB™ TB-4 humbucking bridge, Seymour Duncan Custom Flat Strat SSL-6 single-coil middle and Custom Flat Strat SSL-6 RWRP single-coil neck pickups.

There’s also a five-way blade switch, volume and no-load tone controls and Charvel HT6 string-through-body hardtail bridge.

The guitar comes in a Satin Black finish with black hardware for $999.

The Pro-Mod San Dimas Style 1 HSS FR M

(Image credit: Charvel)

Features include an alder body, maple fingerboard with black dot inlays and Seymour Duncan JB TB-4 humbucking bridge, Seymour Duncan Custom Flat Strat SSL-6 single-coil middle and Seymour Duncan Custom Flat Strat SSL-6 RWRP single-coil neck pickups.

There’s also a five-way blade switch, volume and no-load tone controls and Floyd Rose 1000 Series double-locking tremolo bridge system.

The guitar comes in a new Blizzard Pearl finish with chrome hardware for $999.

Pro-Mod So-Cal Style 1 HH FR M LH

(Image credit: Charvel)

Features include an alder body, maple fingerboard with black dot inlays and Seymour Duncan Distortion TB-6 bridge and Seymour Duncan Distortion SH-6N neck pickups.

There’s also a three-way blade switch, volume control with push/pull coil split, tone control with push/pull tone activation and Floyd Rose 1000 Series double-locking tremolo bridge system. is The guitar is available in a classic Gloss Black finish with white pickguard and black hardware for $949.

Pro-Mod So-Cal Style 1 HSH FR E

(Image credit: Charvel)

Features include an alder body, ebony fingerboard with white dot inlays and Seymour Duncan Distortion TB-6 bridge, Seymour Duncan Custom Flat Strat SSL-6 Single-Coil middle and Seymour Duncan Distortion SH-6N neck pickups,

There’s also a five-way blade switch, volume and no-load tone controls and Floyd Rose 1000 Series double-locking tremolo bridge system.

The guitar comes is Robin’s Egg Blue with a white pickguard and chrome hardware for $999.

Pro-Mod So-Cal Style 1 HSH FR M

(Image credit: Charvel)

Features include an alder body, maple fingerboard with black dot inlays and Seymour Duncan Distortion TB-6 bridge, Seymour Duncan Custom Flat Strat SSL-6 Single-Coil middle and Seymour Duncan Distortion SH-6N neck pickups.

There’s also a five-way blade switch, volume and no-load tone controls and a Floyd Rose 1000 Series double-locking tremolo bridge system.

The guitar is available in Slime Green with a white pickguard and chrome hardware for $999.

Pro-Mod So-Cal Style 2 24 HH HT CM

(Image credit: Charvel)

Features include an alder So-Cal Style 2 body with scalloped lower back bout and shredder’s cut heel, bolt-on caramelized maple neck with graphite reinforcement and 12”-16” compound radius caramelized maple fingerboard with 24 jumbo frets, pearloid dot inlays and Luminlay side dots.

There’s also a heel-mount truss rod adjustment wheel, Fishman Fluence Open Core PRF-COC bridge and neck humbucking pickups, three-way blade pickup switch, two-way mini toggle switch and Charvel HT6 string-through-body hardtail bridge with brass saddles.

The guitar is finished in Robin’s Egg Blue with parchment pickguard, chrome hardware and a reverse licensed Fender Telecaster headstock for $899.

For more information on all these new models, head to Charvel.