Chelsea Wolfe debuts brooding, Wonder Woman-inspired single, Diana

Chelsea Wolfe has unveiled a new single, Diana, inspired by Wonder Woman (aka Diana Prince) in DC Comics’ Dark Nights: Death Metal comic series.

True to Wolfe’s form, the track blends ethereal vocals with wild fuzz tones and a blockbuster production, courtesy of longtime producer Ben Chisholm and the soundtrack’s executive producer Tyler Bates.

The song is taken from the forthcoming Dark Nights: Death Metal Soundtrack, which brings together an impressive cast of contemporary guitar superheroes, from Mastodon to Rise Against, Manchester Orchestra to Soccer Mommy.

“It has been such an honor and delight to be involved in this whole project, from contributing a song to the soundtrack, to voicing Wonder Woman for the DC Comics Sonic Metalverse episodes,” says Wolfe.

“I really love the story and artwork of this Dark Nights: Death Metal series, and felt really drawn to Diana’s part in the story – her strength and perspective. There’s this moment in the first comic book issue where she meets with Wally West and he’s so drained from his travels and all he’s had to do. I picked up on this intimate energy between them that felt almost romantic, but more just like two old friends who have an understanding between them – a moment of comfort and respite amongst all the fighting and chaos. I ended up writing this song about that encounter.

“Working with Tyler Bates on Diana was a great experience. He’s obviously so killer at creating music that feels like the soundtrack to your own movie, so between him and my co-producer Ben Chisholm there was this elevated sonic landscape surrounding the song that just brought it to a different level.”

Diana follows Forged By Neron, Mastodon’s high-octane contribution to the soundtrack, ahead of the album’s release on June 26. The full tracklisting is below: