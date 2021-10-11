Fender teams up with Andertons and Chicago Music Exchange for limited-edition Shell Pink American Acoustasonics

Fender has teamed up with UK gear retailer Andertons and US guitar emporium Chicago Music Exchange once more for yet another limited-edition run of electric guitars, this time arriving in the form of newly finished Shell Pink iterations of The Big F’s three American Acoustasonic models.

The Stratocaster, Telecaster and Jazzmaster models have all been treated to the sleek new-look colorway, with the trio staying true to their innovative, game-changing build templates that Fender first introduced with the Acoustasonic Telecaster back in 2019.

(Image credit: Andertons)

Speaking of the Tele – which was previously available in Steel Blue, Crimson Red, Sonic Gray, Sunburst, Black and Natural – the line’s single-cut model features the range’s Fender and Fishman-designed Acoustic Engine, which offers up both acoustic and electric tones.

It’s also the second special-run finish the Tele has been treated to, having been equipped with a Black and Pink Paisley design earlier this year.

The build is nothing new: a mahogany body lines up alongside a mahogany deep-C neck, with a 22-fret ebony fingerboard and Graph Tech TUSQ nut also making the cut.

(Image credit: Andertons)

As for the second addition to the line, the Acoustasonic Stratocaster is now available in Shell Pink, having previously been available in Cocobolo, Transparent Sonic Blue, Dakota Red, Natural, Black and Three-Tone Sunburst.

Again, specs include the Acoustic Engine, composed from a three-pickup configuration comprising an under-saddle piezo, internal body sensor and N4 Magnetic pickup. Elsewhere, a five-way switch is partnered with a Master Volume and “Mod” Knob.

Last but not least is the Jazzmaster – the latest Acoustasonic model that was originally unveiled earlier this year with a color palette including Natural, Arctic White, Tungsten, Tobacco Sunburst, Natural and Ocean Turquoise.

(Image credit: Andertons)

One spec that sets that Jazzmaster Acoustasonic apart from its siblings is the Tim Shaw-designed Shawbucker pickup, which is included for higher-output electric sounds and fatter overdriven tones.

The Shell Pink six-strings are available exclusively from Andertons and Chicago Music Exchange, respectively. The UK retailer has each axe listed for £1,649, while CME has them available for $1,999.

To find out more, head over to Andertons or Chicago Music Exchange.