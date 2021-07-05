Watch ex-Megadeth guitarist Chris Broderick nail Perpetual Burn on Jason Becker's original Hurricane guitar

Former Megadeth guitarist Chris Broderick has shared a clip of himself playing Perpetual Burn – the unbelievably technical title track from Jason Becker's landmark debut album – wielding Becker's original 22-fret white Moridira Hurricane electric guitar.

The six-string – which was used during the recording of Perpetual Burn and can be seen on the cover of Cacophony's debut full-length, Speed Metal Symphony – is currently up for grabs via Guernsey's Auctions.

As part of the ongoing mammoth Jason Becker fundraiser organized by DragonForce guitarist Herman Li, the guitar is one of several Becker-related items included in the 'A Century of Music' lot.

(Image credit: Live Auctioneers)

Other items include Becker's blue, 24-fret Hurricane guitar – which features the guitarist's thumb print, has been used both live and in the studio and is pictured on the cover of Perpetual Burn – a one-of-a-kind Peavey "Numbers" prototype guitar that has been played by Eddie Van Halen, Tosin Abasi, Steve Vai and more, and the red leather jacket worn by Becker on the Perpetual Burn album cover.

Chris Broderick played with Megadeth between 2008 and 2014, appearing on 2009's Endgame, 2011's Thirteen and 2013's Super Collider.

Says Herman Li: “Working with Guernsey's Auctions has been wonderful. They understand how unique these guitars are and how inspirational and important Jason is.

“Jason played so few guitars in his life, so these instruments are incredibly special. Whoever buys these guitars will not only own a piece of history, they will be directly helping Jason battle ALS.”

The Jason Becker fundraiser – which has seen contributions from the likes of Marty Friedman, Steve Vai, Joe Satriani, John Petrucci, Kiko Loureiro and more – has so far raised over $200,000 for Becker's ongoing care.

“In America, having a chronic condition such as ALS can be unbelievably expensive,” explains Li. “Our goal from the beginning has been to make sure Jason never has to worry about money again, so he can put his energy toward music and his health.

“It has been great to see the guitar community rally around Jason. He has given us so much inspiration – I'm glad we have the opportunity to give back.”

(Image credit: Shrapnel Records)

Says Becker: “I am so grateful for all the love and support everyone has given to me and my family. As far as selling my guitars being sad, and that I shouldn't have to do it, I just want you to know that isn't how I feel. It makes me happy to see others playing my music.

“I feel good about passing on my guitars, thinking they mean something to others. I can't play them now, but other folks can. That's a good thing. And, I want myself and my family not to have to worry about money, if possible. Thank you for all the love, I send it right back to you.”