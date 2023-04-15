NAMM 2023: Córdoba treats its stunning nylon-string Stage model to ornate Natural Amber finish

By Matt Owen
published

The hybrid six-string also comes equipped with electronics co-designed by Fishman, meaning its got the tones to match its classy looks

Córdoba Stage Natural Amber
(Image credit: Córdoba)

NAMM 2023: Córdoba has lifted the curtain on quite possibly one of the nicest-looking nylon-string guitars of this year’s NAMM show: the Stage Natural Amber model.

First released a few years ago exclusively in an Edgeburst colorway, the hybrid Stage template sought to marry natural nylon-string tones and playability with modern electronics, with this latest incarnation seemingly arriving in an effort to capitalize on the nylon-string renaissance the guitar world is currently witnessing.

As such, the Stage Natural Amber is a classic Stage model through-and-through, with just a fancy new cosmetic overhaul distinguishing it from its Edgeburst-colored sibling – and what a new finish it is.

Córdoba Stage Natural Amber

(Image credit: Córdoba)

There’s no doubt the Natural finish does absolute wonders for that drool-worthy flame maple veneer, which is joined on the spec sheet by a solid spruce top, and chambered mahogany back and sides.

Working up towards the headstock, the new-look Stage utilizes a mahogany neck, which is topped with a 16”-radius pau ferro fretboard and 22 frets.

In a bid to double down on its vintage-meets-contemporary vibe, some sound holes have been positioned near the upper bout, allowing for natural projection when unplugged. Having said that, the Stage looks like it truly sonically shines when it is plugged in, thanks to the onboard electronics that were co-designed with Fishman.

Córdoba Stage Natural Amber

(Image credit: Córdoba)

Simply dubbed the Stage Pickup System, the electronics – which recruit a piezo undersaddle pickup – promise to provide an “authentic acoustic nylon-string tone”, which can be further sculpted via master volume parameter, a one-size-fits-all EQ control and a versatile Body Blend knob.

Other notable appointments include a bone nut, dual action truss rod, custom three-piece fan bracing and Der Jung tuning machines.

The sleekest nylon-string of the show? Quite possibly, but it’s got fierce competition from Godin’s new-look, newly-spec’d Multiac Mundial model

Image 1 of 2
Córdoba Stage Natural Amber
(Image credit: Córdoba)

The Stage Natural Amber is available now for $749.

Head over to Córdoba (opens in new tab) to find out more.

