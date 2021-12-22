Cory Wong announces his most insane extra-musical event to date: Wong On Ice

We’ve officially come to terms with the fact that Cory Wong is so much more than just an electric guitar player. He’s also an absolute music-making machine – three albums over the course of 12 months testifies to that – as well as a successful talkshow host. It’s true – see Cory and The Wongnotes if you don’t believe us.

Well, the right-hand marathon strummer has now completely outdone himself with the announcement of his latest extra-musical activity – an event that, even with Wong’s track record of pushing the boat out, we never would have expected.

The event in question is Wong On Ice. Obviously. In hindsight, it was only a matter of time before the Vulfpeck guitarist slung his signature Fender Stratocaster over his shoulder, strapped on his skates and took to the ice rink for a “musical and athletic event”.

Announced via social media, Wong revealed that Wong On Ice will debut on Thursday (December 23) at 11am CST, and be available to stream on his YouTube channel.

A post shared by CORY WONG (@coryjwong) A photo posted by on

Accompanying the post was a brief video clip that grants a glimpse of the insane instrumental setup that Wong On Ice will feature. Dressed in ice hockey-style attire – complete with helmets, shin pads and gloves that will presumably come off when the playing starts – the guitar star also looks set to be joined by some familiar faces.

Drummer Peter Janjic and bassist Sonny T. have been brought back into the fold, as has percussionist Negah Santos.

To be quite frank, in terms of what the event will entail, your guess is as good as ours. Granted, there will be a whole load of funk, but the video implies some sporting activities will also take place. If Wong takes to the ice like he took to being a late night talkshow host, you can guarantee it will be one spectacular spectacle.

Cory Wong’s Instagram page has been something of a goldmine in recent days. Just yesterday, the Fender signature artist shared a video of him trading licks – and signature guitars – with none other than blues-pop hero John Mayer.

It looks as though this might be Wong’s last musical activity of the year, though – following on from his Paisley Park live session, Dirty Loops collaboration and new Vulfpeck single – but who knows. Knowing Wong, he’s probably booked himself and his house band on a flight to the moon on New Year’s Eve for a special livestream that will see them race buggies in between songs.