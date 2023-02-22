Covet reveal tap-happy new single Firebird, the first taster from forthcoming album Catharsis

Covet have announced their return with new album Catharsis and they’ve already shared laid-back debut single Firebird.

Catharsis marks the West Coast math-rockers’ third studio album and is set for release April 7. This time round, the trio – which now features bass Brandon Dove and drummer Jessica Burdeaux – say that they have been focusing on instrumental world-building.

“We did a lot of risk-taking on this album,” says guitarist Yvette Young. “I try to follow what excites me without heeding anybody’s expectations. I’m leaning into melodies, tones, and textures and trying to use them to transport listeners.

“The whole concept is escaping into a fantasy realm where the songs depict different characters and their own worlds. Each song is like their theme song. It’s mostly instrumental, but when you close your eyes, I hope people will be transported into the character’s story.”

The first track from the album, Firebird, certainly fits the bill – capturing a flight of fancy that was initially inspired by Young’s mother.

“When my mom first emigrated to America, she balled out and got a red Pontiac Firebird,” explains the guitarist.

“I hope it sounds like cruising down the highway with the wind blowing in your hair. I really wanted to lean into the catchiness of a melody and see how I could push some rock-n-roll tropes until something almost becomes cheesy – but not quite yet. Hopefully, the lighthearted and silly nature of the video reflects that.”

Accordingly, the accompanying promo is full of sun-kissed scenes, highway-based hijinks and gratuitous shots of Young’s Ibanez YY20 signature guitar glinting in Orange Sparkle. It’s the sort of thing that might just get you through to spring.

“Music has always been escapism for me and a great source of therapy,” continues Young’s statement.

“I named this record ‘catharsis’ because the word to me feels like a triumphant exodus. No matter the dire circumstances, music is one of those things that I've always needed to create to survive (in all senses of the word), and time and time again, I turn to guitar and songwriting as my outlet to uplift and feel like I have control over something in this chaotic universe.”

Amen to that. The cover art for Catharsis is pure escapism, too, as you will see below. Finally we note that, while it may be purely coincidental, the tracklist seems to suggest a loose automobile influence cropping up elsewhere on the album.

If so, maybe they should have called it Car-tharsis. Then again, maybe not...

(Image credit: Covet)

Covet Catharsis album track list

Coronal Firebird Bronco Vanquish Interlude Smolder Merlin Lovespell

Head to Covet’s record label, Triple Crown, to pre-order or pre-save Catharsis (opens in new tab).