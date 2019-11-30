Cut the cord with $50 off the Line 6 Relay G10S guitar wireless system at Sweetwater

In the past few years, guitar wireless systems have not only drastically improved in terms of quality and size, but they’ve also got a lot cheaper, too - and now we’re seeing discounts on one of the best wireless systems on the market, the Line 6 Relay G10S.

As part of its gigantic Cyber Monday sale, Sweetwater is slashing $50 off this hugely popular wireless system, taking the price down to just $199 - a small price to pay for the freedom to roam the stage.

The Relay G10S offers up to 130 feet of range and delivers 24-bit audio, while the receiver is designed to be mounted to your pedalboard with ease.

Head over to Sweetwater to liberate your playing today.