Quick! These 8 Harley Benton guitars just got even cheaper for Cyber Monday

Already well-known for top specs and superb playability at bargain prices, Thomann's Harley Benton range has seen even bigger price cuts for Cyber Monday as part of their massive Cyber Week sale. Praised for their excellent value for money, there's a guitar for everyone in this super sale.

We've had a gander through all of these guitars and picked out some of the best deals for you. The TE-90FLT in Green Burst looks stunning and sounds incredible thanks to the Filter'Tron-style pickups. It's also incredible value with a 12% reduction taking it down to £138. If you want something voiced for more modern music, then the Fusion-III HH will give you plenty of tonal versatility, with loads of oomph thanks to the dual humbucker configuration. At the moment it has 18% off and comes with 3 months of free Fretello Guitar Lessons.

If you want something with a little more natural resonance, then the Harley Benton Aeolus offers that sought-after semi-hollow sound, now with a 13% discount bringing it down to just £299. Going all the way to full acoustic, the Custom Line Superior-V offers a solid top and Fishman electronics for just £189.

It doesn't stop at guitars either, the super versatile DNAfx GiT Pro has got a healthy discount, so you can replace your entire backline for just £233. There are also some discounts on Harley Benton's dual stompboxes, with the super cool Split Screen offering both reverb and tremolo for 14% less.

Thomann is based in Germany but you need not worry about customs, VAT, and in many cases even delivery fees. The price you see when you add to basket is the total price you’ll pay, so don’t hesitate to pick up a great deal for yourself.

Harley Benton Fusion-III: was £285, now £233

Whether you’re into neo-soul 7th chords or shredding three-note-per-string legato runs, this guitar can handle pretty much anything you can throw at it. The ebony fretboard looks and feels amazing, with stainless steel frets and a GraphTech TUSQ nut rounding out the premium appointments. A Wilkinson tremolo and versatile HH pickup config make this a hell of a lot of guitar for the money.

Harley Benton EX-84: £259, £239

The distinctive body shape and all-black hardware of this brilliant instrument will leave no one in doubt about which kind of music you’re into. It’s not just for strict down-pickers though, any kind of guitarist will make a splash when they rock up to their next gig with one of these. Two powerful humbuckers and a Mahogany construction with a set-in neck make this excellent value instrument a proper rock and roll go-getter.

Harley Benton MR-Modern: was £239, now £189

This distinctive-looking instrument is based on a classic guitar but at a significantly lower cost. The Artec Soapbar pickups give you a distinctive growl, whilst the Wilkinson tremolo allows for expressive playing. With a tasty 20% discount, this guitar is sure to turn some heads at your next show.

Harley Benton SC450Plus: was £155, now £138

If you want to hard rock and blues tone, but don't want to fork out thousands of pounds, the Harley Benton SC-450Plus is the one for you. Mahogany body, AAA flamed maple arched top, two powerful PAF-style Alnico V pickups, and a set of Kluson-style tuning machines make this a proper rock and roll workhorse. An extra nice discount of 10% just seals the deal.

Harley Benton Fusion-T HH: £260, now £225

Hot-rodded T-style guitars are all the rage right now and with locking tuners, a roasted maple neck, and a Wilkinson tremolo this instrument represents superb value for money. Dual Alnico V pickups offer searing rock tones and with a healthy 12% discount, you won't want to miss out on this excellent deal.

Harley Benton Fusion-T HH: £158, now £138

This T-style guitar features two vintage-inspired Filter'Tron-style pickups for an awesome retro sound. The Green Blast finish shows off the wood grain looking absolutely incredible, and it's got a healthy 12% discount, as well as 3 months of free Fretello Pro Guitar Lessons.

Harley Benton DNAfx GiT Pro: was £255, now £233

If you're sick of carrying your amps up narrow flights of stairs at grimy venues then this awesome bit of kit might be just what your chiropractor ordered. Packing a whole host of amp and cabinet models, effects, and routing options, this powerful amp modeler is now available at an even better price in the Thomann Cyber Week sale.

Harley Benton DC-600: was £179, now £166

Sometimes the 'less is more' mantra just doesn't cut it. With its three-humbucker pickup configuration, this monster of rock will really blow things out of proportion. If the discount alone isn't enough for you then 3 months of free Fretello Pro Guitar Lessons worth €59.99 might just push you over the edge.

