Time for a restring? Get up to $11 off D'Addario coated EXP acoustic guitar strings with this early Black Friday deal

We’re all guilty of neglecting our acoustic guitar every now and then by leaving it far too long between restrings. Lucky for you, if you’re currently in the need to stock up on your supplies of acoustic guitar strings, Sweetwater is offering up to $11 off on a range of EXP coated string sets with this killer Black Friday guitar deal.

On offer are a handful of different gauges – meaning there’s something for everyone depending on your own playing style or instrument set-up – that come equipped with D’Addario’s EXP string coating, which prolongs the longevity of your strings and makes them sound better for longer.

Single packs of 12-53, 11-52, 10-47 gauge Coated 80/20 Bronze strings are available at $8.99 a piece, while 12-53 and 11-52 Coated Phosphor Bronze sets are currently going for $8.99 and $10.99, respectively.

Need more than one? A range of four-pack bundles are also available for $34.96 as part of the early Black Friday deal.

Avoid unwanted corrosion and regular string changes with D’Addario’s coated acoustic strings. Available in an array of different gauges, the strings on offer feature an ultra-fine EXP coating that fends off nasties such as sweat, which will keep your acoustic sounding better for longer.

New strings not only do wonders to your overall tone, but they also give your guitar a good-as-new feeling. Having a high-quality set that lets you connect with your instrument is a must-have essential for any player.

Coated acoustic strings are a great shout if you’re looking for a set that can fend off the unwanted impacts that temperature, sweat, humidity and other uncontrollable variables all have on your strings. D’Addario utilizes an effective ultra-fine layer of EXP coating that diminishes such effects, and ensures a brighter tone that lasts for longer.

Two different types of strings are on offer – 80/20 Bronze and Phosphor Bronze – which is also important to note depending on what sounds you’re after. The 80/20 mix is essentially brass, and provides a sound that is ever-so-slightly more bright, while warmer, mellow tones can be achieved with the regular bronze option.

Likewise, if you’re a fingerpicker, or if you prefer playing with a guitar pick, Sweetwater is slashing the prices on a number of different gauges, so there’s an option for all different styles.

Plus, having a well-stocked arsenal of acoustic strings is always recommended.

