Danelectro reissue its ‘56 Baritone and ‘59M NOS+ models with revived finishes and updated specs

Danelectro has updated its electric guitar lineup for 2023, reviving some fresh colorways for its ‘59M NOS+ model and reissuing its stealthy ‘56 baritone guitar.

As far as guitar drops go, it’s fairly modest, with the two humble updates following the arrival of new-look Blackout iterations of the ‘59M NOS+ – which was unveiled in Black Metal Flake, Purple Metal Flake and Green Envy – and a revived Longhorn baritone model.

While on the subject of cosmetic overhauls, Danelectro has now added Sea Foam Green and Copper finishes to its ‘59 collection. A brief perusal of the Danelectro archives will reveal these two finishes have cropped up in the past, but it looks as though the cult classic company has revived them for ‘23.

Danelectro '59M NOS+ in Seafoam Green (Image credit: Danelectro)

New looks aside, the model retains its ‘59 heritage, meaning it features a Shorthorn-shaped body, which is joined by a bolt-on maple neck and 21-fret fingerboard.

The 25”-scale instrument also offers wraparound bridges and a set of NOS+ Lipstick pickups – updated versions of the original NOS single-coils which are said to deliver “better highs, punchier mids and solid lows”.

Danelectro '59M NOS+ in Copper (Image credit: Danelectro)

It’s joined by a slightly updated take on the ‘56 Baritone, which has been reintroduced in Black and Black Sparkle colorways. Swapping the six-a-side headstock for a six-in-a-line alternative, the 2023 ‘56 comes loaded with high output Lipstick pickups, a D-embossed pickguard and a fully adjustable bridge.

Build-wise, there’s nothing too surprising: a poplar body is paired with a Masonite top and back, as well as a maple neck that sits under a 24-fret pau ferro fingerboard.

Danelectro '56 Baritone in Black Sparkle (Image credit: Danelectro)

In terms of price, the ‘56 Baritone is available from $668, while the '59M NOS+ Guitars is available from $590.

To find out more, head over to Danelectro (opens in new tab).