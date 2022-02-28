Dave Grohl says making his Dream Widow metal album has been “almost therapy, I’m finally getting it out of my system”

Dave Grohl has said that writing and recording a ‘lost’ thrash metal album for his fictional band Dream Widow has been like “therapy” for his inner teenage metalhead.

The Foo Fighters frontman has been hard at work recording a tie-in metal album for the group’s new horror-comedy, Studio 666. The feature-length movie is currently in cinemas and sees the band play themselves as they make an ill-fated attempt to record their 10th album in a haunted mansion.

In a new interview with UK music newsletter The New Cue (published today and conducted around 18 February), Grohl reports he is still working on a full-length for the film’s fictional metal band, Dream Widow.

“I’m making their ‘lost’ record at the moment. I have about three more days to finish it,” says Grohl.

“I get to release my inner thrash metal child. I grew up listening to punk rock and thrash metal in the early 80s, mid 80s, and I have a real soft spot in my heart for old school bands like Venom and Slayer and Testament, Exodus, all those bands.

“I was really into that shit when I was a kid but I’ve never been in a band that plays that type of music so when I go into the studio by myself and I record these things, it’s almost therapy, I’m finally getting it out of my system.”

Grohl previously told Rolling Stone about his plans for a full Dream Widow record and said that it would be with us in time for the movie's release on February 25. However, at the time of writing (February 28), the album has not yet materialized, meaning we’ll have to make do with Dream Widow’s excellent first single, March Of The Insane, for now.

It’s not just fictional bands that appear in Studio 666, though. Lionel Richie has a cameo and Steve Vai recently revealed that his hands appear in the film, as he stepped in to help film some of the shred sequences.

For more information and screening times for Foo Fighters’ debut feature film, head to the official Studio 666 site.