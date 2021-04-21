Dedalo FX launches LA-2A-inspired Gorila GOR-4 optical bass compressor

Argentine pedal maker Dedalo Fx has launched its latest optical bass compressor pedal, the Gorila GOR-4.

An upgraded version of its GOR-3 model – which was released almost nine years ago – the GOR-4 features a brand-new op amp for its gain stages, with a higher-spec'd, studio-grade chip. There have also been changes to the unit's signal detector to better accommodate variations in phase and level from the input.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Dedalo FX) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Dedalo FX)

Designed to “bring recording studio quality to the pedal format”, the GOR-4 features circuitry that nods to the LA-2A family, with a separate circuit stage of analog limiting and a threshold that can be adjusted with a side trimpot.

Other features include a clean-signal blend control, Tilt EQ, compression indicator LED and true bypass switching.

The Gorila GOR-4 is available now for $140. For more information, head over to Dedalo Fx.