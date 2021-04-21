Dedalo FX launches LA-2A-inspired Gorila GOR-4 optical bass compressor

Argentine pedal maker Dedalo Fx has launched its latest optical bass compressor pedal, the Gorila GOR-4.
An upgraded version of its GOR-3 model – which was released almost nine years ago – the GOR-4 features a brand-new op amp for its gain stages, with a higher-spec'd, studio-grade chip. There have also been changes to the unit's signal detector to better accommodate variations in phase and level from the input.
Designed to “bring recording studio quality to the pedal format”, the GOR-4 features circuitry that nods to the LA-2A family, with a separate circuit stage of analog limiting and a threshold that can be adjusted with a side trimpot.
Other features include a clean-signal blend control, Tilt EQ, compression indicator LED and true bypass switching.
The Gorila GOR-4 is available now for $140. For more information, head over to Dedalo Fx.