Desktop amps go boutique with the launch of Bad Cat’s tube-driven Paw

Bad Cat Amplifiers has launched The Paw, an altogether boutique-vibed take on the increasingly popular desktop amp format.

The Paw combines an all-tube preamp - one EF86 and two 12AX7s, based on the company’s Cub combo - with a 60W Class D power amp, yielding American-voiced clean and grit.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Bad Cat Amps) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Bad Cat Amps) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Bad Cat Amps)

A pair of six-inch speakers are onboard, but The Paw can also drive up to two external speakers, as well as offering a pair of direct outputs and two FX loops.

Speaking of, the amp offers the ability to load and save impulse responses, with 16 in-built, and a USB input to connect to your Mac or PC.

The Paw also boasts Bad Cat’s trademark K-Master control, which provides full output whether the preamp is driven or not, affording a wider dynamic range than you might expect.

This is a genuinely exciting development in compact amps - the ability to use this at home and at a gig makes it a unique proposition in the desktop arena.

The Paw is available to preorder for $799. For more info, head over to Bad Cat Amps.