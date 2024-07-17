$500 off a range of stunning Breedlove guitars at Guitar Center is by far the best Prime Day acoustic deal we've seen this year

It's day 2 of Prime Day, and the deals are still pouring in. But your choices are a little thin on the ground if you're after an exclusive deal on an acoustic guitar. However, there's a secret we're about to share. Guitar Center has come through for the acoustic players, and is offering an unprecedented up to $500 off a range of Breedlove acoustics!

From the budget-friendly Organic Wildwood Pro series to the top-tier Legacy All Koa models, this sale has something for everyone. It's a chance to own some of the most beautifully crafted acoustic guitars in the industry at a fraction of the original price.

Below, you'll find a few of our hand-selected favorites from this epic sale, and if you want to find more six-string-related-bargains, be sure to check out our Prime Day guitar deals page, where we've carefully curated the very best offers we can find from Amazon and beyond.

Breedlove Oregon Concerto Myrtlewood: $500 off

This is one of Breedlove's most popular models - and for good reason. Featuring a smaller body but the projection of a dreadnought, this guitar is comfortable, extremely well made, stunning to look at and sounds incredible.

Breedlove Performer Pro Thinline: $200 off

Designed to be the ultimate stage companion, this thinline acoustic features Indian rosewood for the back and sides, and a top of solid European spruce, as well as a Fishman Flex Plus-T pre-amp.

Breedlove Organic Wildwood Pro CE: $200 off

Acoustic guitars don't come much better-looking than this. Built from ethically harvested trees, this uncompromising guitar is entirely made of African mahogany, delivering a warm, rich tone. Save $200 at Guitar Center.

Breedlove Organic Solo Pro CE: $200 off

Looking for a nylon acoustic with a twist, well look no further than the stunning Breedlove Organic Solo Pro CE. Featuring a western red cedar top, paired with an African mahogany body and neck and unique side-mounted monitor soundhole, this guitar more an delivers on tone, playability and looks.