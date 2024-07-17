$500 off a range of stunning Breedlove guitars at Guitar Center is by far the best Prime Day acoustic deal we've seen this year

Guitar Center proves the best Prime Day acoustic deals aren't on Amazon this year - save big on Breedloves most popular models

It's day 2 of Prime Day, and the deals are still pouring in. But your choices are a little thin on the ground if you're after an exclusive deal on an acoustic guitar. However, there's a secret we're about to share. Guitar Center has come through for the acoustic players, and is offering an unprecedented up to $500 off a range of Breedlove acoustics

From the budget-friendly Organic Wildwood Pro series to the top-tier Legacy All Koa models, this sale has something for everyone. It's a chance to own some of the most beautifully crafted acoustic guitars in the industry at a fraction of the original price. 

Breedlove Oregon Concerto Myrtlewood: $500 off

Breedlove Oregon Concerto Myrtlewood: $500 off
This is one of Breedlove's most popular models - and for good reason. Featuring a smaller body but the projection of a dreadnought, this guitar is comfortable, extremely well made, stunning to look at and sounds incredible.  

Breedlove Performer Pro Thinline: $200 off

Breedlove Performer Pro Thinline: $200 off
Designed to be the ultimate stage companion, this thinline acoustic features Indian rosewood for the back and sides, and a top of solid European spruce, as well as a Fishman Flex Plus-T pre-amp. 

Breedlove Organic Wildwood Pro CE: $200 off

Breedlove Organic Wildwood Pro CE: $200 off
Acoustic guitars don't come much better-looking than this. Built from ethically harvested trees, this uncompromising guitar is entirely made of African mahogany, delivering a warm, rich tone. Save $200 at Guitar Center. 

Breedlove Organic Solo Pro CE: $200 off

Breedlove Organic Solo Pro CE: $200 off
Looking for a nylon acoustic with a twist, well look no further than the stunning Breedlove Organic Solo Pro CE. Featuring a western red cedar top, paired with an African mahogany body and neck and unique side-mounted monitor soundhole, this guitar more an delivers on tone, playability and looks. 

