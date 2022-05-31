NAMM 2022: Donner's intelligent DMI Smart Guitar aims to assist entry-level players with Berklee-approved courses

NAMM 2022: For Donner, innovation is the name of the game ahead of this year's NAMM show. So far, the company has launched the carbon fiber Rising-G Pro acoustic and the forward-thinking Hush-I Silent guitar, which comes with detachable CNC metal bars for uncompromising portability.

And it shows no signs of slowing down, as it launches the new DMI Smart Guitar, an acoustic which pairs with a new software platform that “assists entry-level players in learning guitar with ease”.

With a build consisting of an AAA spruce top and AAA laminated mahogany back and sides, the DMI Smart Guitar can be used with a proprietary Donner app, which features courses created in collaboration with the Berklee College of Music pertaining to subjects from guitar practice to “simple music production”.

Additionally, the app features a “one-to-one remote teaching function”, though it's not yet clear exactly what this means. More info will likely drop in the lead up to the NAMM show.

Other features include what looks like light-up frets on its fingerboard, as well as an “intelligent hardware configuration DMI signal loop system” and a choice of four colorways.

The DMI Smart Guitar is set to hit the market in late 2022, with its price yet to be confirmed.

Stay tuned to our dedicated NAMM 2022 hub for all the latest news, rumors and predictions from this year's event.