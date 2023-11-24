Don’t buy a new guitar this Black Friday – give your existing one a tonal upgrade with 25% off all DiMarzio pickups

On the hunt for a better guitar tone? Well, one surefire way to achieve tonal bliss is to upgrade your guitar's pickups. One of the leading voices in the pickup space is DiMarizo and luckily for you, Sweetwater is offering 25% off everything – yes, everything – listed.

DiMarzio's artist list reads like a who's who of rock royalty, with everyone from Steve Vai to Joe Satriani, John Petrucci, Paul Gilbert, Mark Morton and Earl Slick using these pickups to devastating effect - and now you can join the ranks for a whole lot less.

Sweetwater's epic Black Friday offer sees a quarter off the usual prices of around 245 products with the list including the likes of humbuckers, single-coils, bass guitar pickups, guitar straps, switches, pots, pickup rings and more.

DiMarzio guitar gear: 25% off everything

Get a quarter off each and every DiMarzio product over at Sweetwater. That includes pickups – yes, Steve Vai's signature UtoPIA humbuckers are in the mix – cables, straps, switches, pots, pickup rings and much more. This deal ends with Cyber Monday, so act fast if you want to get involved.

Highlights from the list include Steve Vai’s signature UtoPIA humbuckers – available in Gold/Black and Gold/White – which can be purchased for $119 apiece. They usually ring in at $159, so it’s a fairly chunky saving.

There are also loads of guitar straps, nitty gritty hardware bits, such as pickup rings, control knob tops, screws and pots.

Head over to Sweetwater to make the most of this mega Black Friday sale, but be quick: the deals will end soon.