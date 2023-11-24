Don’t buy a new guitar this Black Friday – give your existing one a tonal upgrade with 25% off all DiMarzio pickups

By Daryl Robertson
published

Humbuckers, single-coils, straps, switches, pots, guitar cables, patch cables, you name it – Sweetwater's DiMarzio sale has it

Give your guitar the ultimate tonal upgrade this Black Friday with 25% off all DiMarzio pickups at Sweetwater
(Image credit: Future)

On the hunt for a better guitar tone? Well, one surefire way to achieve tonal bliss is to upgrade your guitar's pickups. One of the leading voices in the pickup space is DiMarizo and luckily for you, Sweetwater is offering 25% off everything – yes, everything – listed

DiMarzio's artist list reads like a who's who of rock royalty, with everyone from Steve Vai to Joe Satriani, John Petrucci, Paul Gilbert, Mark Morton and Earl Slick using these pickups to devastating effect - and now you can join the ranks for a whole lot less. 

Sweetwater's epic Black Friday offer sees a quarter off the usual prices of around 245 products with the list including the likes of humbuckers, single-coils, bass guitar pickups, guitar straps, switches, pots, pickup rings and more.

DiMarzio guitar gear: 25% off everything

DiMarzio guitar gear: 25% off everything
Get a quarter off each and every DiMarzio product over at Sweetwater. That includes pickups – yes, Steve Vai's signature UtoPIA humbuckers are in the mix – cables, straps, switches, pots, pickup rings and much more. This deal ends with Cyber Monday, so act fast if you want to get involved.

View Deal

Highlights from the list include Steve Vai’s signature UtoPIA humbuckers – available in Gold/Black and Gold/White – which can be purchased for $119 apiece. They usually ring in at $159, so it’s a fairly chunky saving.

There are also loads of guitar straps, nitty gritty hardware bits, such as pickup rings, control knob tops, screws and pots.

Head over to Sweetwater to make the most of this mega Black Friday sale, but be quick: the deals will end soon.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Daryl Robertson
Daryl Robertson

First and foremost, I'm a guitar enthusiast – a fanatic, some might say. I'm a firm believer that most of the world's problems can be solved with a Gibson SG and a catastrophically loud amp. As a Senior Deals Writer on Guitar World, I write about guitars for a living, but in a past life, I worked in music retail for 7 years, advising customers on the right guitars, basses, drums, pianos, and PA systems for their needs. I also have a passion for live sound; I'm a fully qualified sound engineer with experience working in various venues in Scotland, where I live with my wife and dog. 