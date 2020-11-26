Dr. Z teams up with Carol-Ann Amps for its first-ever high-gain offering, the CAZ-45

Boutique amp co Dr. Z has joined forces with Alan Phillips – engineer/owner of Carol-Ann Amps – to deliver its first-ever high-gain guitar amp, the CAZ-45.

Hand-wired and assembled in Cleveland, Ohio, it features a 45-watt, 6L6-based power section – which is cathode-biased for extended harmonics and dynamic response – as well as four preamp tubes: three 12AX7s and one 12DW7.

Controls include Volume and Presence knobs, a three-band EQ (Bass, Mid and Treble), and a pretty detailed three-dial gain section, which features Gain, Sensitivity and Aggression knobs.

Sensitivity – a control seen on many Carol Ann designs – allows players to tailor the amp's front end to their choice of guitar and pickups. Dialed lower, it tightens up hot-wound or active pickups, and set higher, it beefs up single coils to maximize thickness of tone.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Dr. Z) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Dr. Z)

Aggression is essentially an overdrive control, serving to tighten low-end and sharpen the highs.

The CAZ-45 is available either as a head alone, or with a horizontal Z-Best ported 2x12 cabinet, which is loaded with Dr. Z's recommended Celestion Creamback M65 and Vintage 30 speakers.

The CAZ-45 head is available now for $2,499, and the head/matching 2x12 cabinet combination is priced at $3,348. For more information, head to Dr. Z Amps.