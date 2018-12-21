Duane Morano Announces Debut Album, ‘Incognito,’ featuring Nita Strauss, Members of Extreme and Others

Songwriter and guitarist Duane Morano has announced details of his debut album, Incognito. The effort features a slew of guests, among them Alice Cooper guitarist Nita Strauss, Extreme’s Pat Badger and Kevin Figueiredo, The Firm/Blue Murder’s Tony Franklin Firehouse’s Michael Foster and Bill Leverty, XYZ’s Terry Ilous, Tyketto’s Danny Vaughn.

Pre-sales for the album begin on December 3 via Pledge Music, with the album officially released on February 8.

Explained Morano about how the album came together, “I had known Bill Leverty for a great many years so he was in from the beginning. Back in 2016, I was having dinner with Bill and was asked if I was ever going to unshelve a CD I started working on years ago. After some thought, I finished a few of the tracks in my studio and sent them to Bill to be mixed. As we listened to the mixes, it became clear to both of us I needed to get rid of the programmed drums, find a bass player instead of a guitar player trying to play bass, and get someone that could sing what I was struggling to attempt. Changes needed to be made. That was when Bill suggested his drummer Michael Foster, so I gave him a shout.”

Discussing some of the album’s highlights, Morano said: “Nita Strauss' solo on ‘Manhattan’ was a pick up your jaw off the floor moment. Bryan Cole’s vocals on ‘Don’t Believe You’ grabs elements of rock and blues with a touch of soul, and delivers one of the best performances I’ve ever heard him do. The way Michael Foster and Pat Badger really cement and play with the groove on ‘Kid Gloves’ is really cool.”

Morano also said that he’s hoping to bring Incognito to the stage. “Shows could happen if we can get schedules coordinated. That's always the hardest part when trying to get people from several different active bands together in the same place at the same time. There is talk of a live version, and something Bryan, Danny, Terry, and I think could be a lot of fun.”

For more information, head over to the official Incognito Pledge Music page.