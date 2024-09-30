“I would show him the lick. He's like, ‘Why don't you just play it? You sound just like me, anyway!’” Dweezil Zappa says he recorded Eddie Van Halen playing a “greatest hits guitar solo” at 5150 for an unreleased project – and had to give EVH pointers

The session was the result of an unreleased ‘audio movie’ concept of Zappa’s in which he envisioned solo contributions from Brian May and Angus Young

Eddie Van Halen and Dweezil Zappa playing guitar onstage
(Image credit: C Flanigan / Daniel Knighton / Getty Images)

Dweezil Zappa has revealed he once got to record his friend and mentor Eddie Van Halen at the latter’s renowned 5150 Studios – describing the moment as a true ‘role reversal’ experience and noting he even had to remind the late great guitar icon how to play some of his parts.

The guitarist recently shared a clip from an interview with YouTube channel LaughingMonkeyMusic, in which he says the session took place in the early ’90s as part of his ‘audio movie’ concept, What the Hell Was I Thinking?.

