Epiphone unveils low-cost version of Tony Iommi's iconic signature SG Special

By Jackson Maxwell
published

Powered by two Epiphone PRO P-90s and sporting a classic Vintage Cherry finish, this is the most affordable take yet on the Sabbath guitarist's legendary "Monkey" '64 SG Special

Tony Iommi holds his new Epiphone signature SG Special guitar
(Image credit: Ross Halfin)

Last summer, Gibson unveiled an Artist Collection edition of its Tony Iommi signature SG Special electric guitar.

A more affordable version of the ultra-limited edition Custom Shop run of the guitar that was released in 2020, it was based on the Black Sabbath guitarist's legendary "Monkey" 1964 SG Special.

Now, Epiphone has unveiled a take on the six-string that's more affordable still, while retaining the trademark look of one of the guitars that birthed heavy metal.

Iommi's newest signature guitar features a two-piece solid mahogany body and a bound one-piece mahogany neck with a uniquely rounded profile and a 24.75", 12" radius Indian Laurel fretboard with 22 Medium Jumbo frets.

The SG is powered by a pair of chrome-covered Epiphone PRO P-90s (as opposed to the Gibson Artist edition's wax-potted P-90s, and the Custom Shop version's hand-wound pickups) that are controlled by the same layout of a three-way pickup switch and two pairs of volume and tone knobs.

Like the Gibson Artist version, the Epiphone Iommi SG Special features Grover Rotomatic tuners, a multi-ply pickguard, Graph Tech nut and an adjustable wraparound bridge. All hardware on the Epiphone is finished in nickel, as opposed to the chrome hardware finish on its Gibson Artist counterpart.

A reproduction of Iommi's signature can also be found on the back of the SG's headstock.

Image 1 of 2
Epiphone's new Tony Iommi signature SG Special guitar
(Image credit: Epiphone)

The Epiphone Tony Iommi SG Special guitar is available now – in a Vintage Cherry finish, and in both left- and right-handed versions – for $999. The guitar comes with a hardshell case that contains a static cling reproduction of the famous "Monkey" sticker that graced Iommi's original guitar.

For more info on the new model, visit Epiphone (opens in new tab).

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month*

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Jackson Maxwell
Jackson Maxwell

Jackson is an Associate Editor at GuitarWorld.com. He’s been writing and editing stories about new gear, technique and guitar-driven music both old and new since 2014, and has also written extensively on the same topics for Guitar Player (opens in new tab). Elsewhere, his album reviews and essays have appeared in Louder (opens in new tab) and Unrecorded (opens in new tab). Though open to music of all kinds, his greatest love has always been indie, and everything that falls under its massive umbrella. To that end, you can find him on Twitter crowing about whatever great new guitar band you need to drop everything to hear right now.