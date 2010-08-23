Eric Clapton to Release 19th Solo Album

Clapton Deluxe Limited Edition Bundle

Guitar icon Eric Clapton just announced that he will release his 19th solo studio album on September 28, 2010 simply titled Clapton.

Co-produced by guitarist and long-time collaborator Doyle Bramhall II, the album features an all star cast of musical collaborations starting with the legendary JJ Cale, drummer Jim Keltner, bassist Willie Weeks, and keyboardist Walt Richmond—and the sessions later added guests including Steve Winwood, Wynton Marsalis, Sheryl Crow, Allen Toussaint, and Derek Trucks.

Clapton created a collection that touches on everything from century-old traditional brass bands to little-known country blues to brand-new originals. The result is both relaxed and revelatory, and unlike anything the guitarist has done in his legendary career.

"This album wasn’t what it was intended to be at all," says Eric Clapton. "It’s actually better than it was meant to be because, in a way, I just let it happen. It’s an eclectic collection of songs that weren’t really on the map—and I like it so much because if it’s a surprise to the fans, that’s only because it’s a surprise to me, as well."

For more on Eric Clapton visit www.ericclapton.com

Clapton Track Listing:

1 Travelin’ Alone

2 Rocking Chair

3 River Runs Deep

4 Judgement Day

5 How Deep Is The Ocean

6 My Very Good Friend The Milkman

7 Can’t Hold Out Much Longer

8 That’s No Way To Get Along

9 Everything Will Be Alright

10 Diamonds Made From Rain*

11 When Somebody Thinks You’re Wonderful

12 Hard Times Blues

13 Run Back To Your Side

14 Autumn Leaves