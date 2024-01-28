NAMM 2024: “Unique air cell core technology” in... a strap? Through modern engineering, Ernie Ball’s new Comfort Cloud line looks to provide “optimal cushioning” for prolonged playing

NAMM 2024: The humble guitar strap is often taken for granted, but every budding electric guitar or acoustic guitar player worth their salt understands the importance of equipping your instrument with a decent strap.

To that end, straps have been put under a bit of a spotlight in recent times, and now Ernie Ball has sought to take the essential accessory to new heights of comfort and function with its Comfort Cloud range.

Available in only two variants – 2” or 3” thick – and arriving in a sleek black finish, the modest-looking strap may look relatively unassuming, but the accessory specialist has utilized what it’s called “unique air cell core technology” for a more comfortable feel on the shoulder.

As per Ernie Ball, the Comfort Cloud straps are fashioned from stretchy neoprene, which in turn incorporates that aforementioned air cell core tech to provide optimal cushioning. The strap itself is said to be “snug” without being “too stiff or bouncy”.

Image 1 of 2
Ernie Ball Comfort Cloud strap
(Image credit: Ernie Ball)

While this will no doubt benefit the average player, the brand has been keen to stress the Comfort Cloud straps – what with their optimal cushioning – would be especially good “for musicians who experience shoulder discomfort due to prolonged playing”.

In terms of the science, the strap evenly disperses the weight of your instrument across your shoulder and back, thus making it “stronger and more comfortable” to wear.

Not only is it meant to be more comfy than your average strap, the Comfort Cloud design is also said to be sweat-wicking, effectively mitigating perspiration for the most, er, ‘enthusiastic’ strummers.

Rest assured the stability and strength of the Cloud Comfort strap hasn’t been compromised in the pursuit of greater cushioning and support, with long-lasting leather ends ensuring a nice sturdy operation,

No price has been mentioned yet, but it’s been confirmed the new Cloud range additions will ship in the Spring.

As mentioned above, straps have been receiving their fair share of attention at NAMM. For example, Dunlop has once again partnered with Authentic Hendrix to release a reproduction of Hendrix's Monterey Pop strap.

Head over to Ernie Ball to find out more about the Comfort Cloud line, and visit our NAMM 2024 news guide to keep up to date with all the latest gear releases.

