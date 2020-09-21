Ernie Ball Music Man’s latest Ball Family Reserve collection offers up tasty lemon, lime and cinnamon finishes

Ernie Ball has unveiled its latest monthly Ball Family Reserve Collection of electric guitars and basses, and the company’s September 2020 offerings don’t disappoint.

On tap as part of the newest collection are a Cutlass HSS in Lime, a Cutlass HSS in Lemon, a JP6 in Cinnamon Shift, a Mariposa in Trans Black and a Bongo 5 HH bass in Satin Honey Burst.

Without further delay, let’s take a closer look at all five models...

Cutlass HSS in Lime

Limited to 40 pieces worldwide, this guitar boasts a basswood body with a custom Lime finish. Features include a maple neck and maple fingerboard with a matching Lime painted headstock, as well as an Ernie Ball Music Man Floyd Rose locking tremolo bridge with a DiMarzio Axis bridge humbucker.

Cutlass HSS in Lemon

Similar to the Cutlass HSS in Lime, this model features a basswood body but with a custom Lemon finish. There’s also an Ernie Ball Music Man Floyd Rose locking tremolo bridge with a DiMarzio Axis bridge humbucker, all black hardware, a black painted headstock and contrasting gold Music Man decals. Limited to 35 pieces worldwide.

JP6 in Cinnamon Shift

Limited to 50 pieces worldwide, the JP6 sports a basswood body with a custom Cinnamon Metallic Color Shift finish. Other features include DiMarzio Liquidfire and Crunch Lab pickups with a push volume pot for gain boost up to 20db. There’s also a matching Cinnamon Shift finish painted on the back of the neck and the headstock.

Mariposa in Trans Black

This limited run Mariposa features a striking Trans Black Okoume body with a figured maple top. There’s also custom Ernie Ball Music Man humbucking pickups with chrome covers, a roasted maple neck with cream binding, an ebony fingerboard, and pearlescent block marker inlays. Limited to 40 pieces worldwide.

Bongo 5 HH in Satin Honey Burst

Filling out the low end, the Ball Family Reserve Bongo 5 HH bass features a Honduran mahogany body with a Satin Honey Burst finish. Other appointments include dual humbucking pickups with black neodymium magnets, all-black hardware and a matching painted neck and headstock with proprietary, ergonomic, lightweight tuners. Limited to 60 pieces worldwide.

For more information on all the new models, head to Music Man.