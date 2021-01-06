ESP heralds the return of Kirk Hammett's KH-3 Spider Eclipse with star-studded video streaming events

Whenever a new year rolls around, ESP's product announcements truly set the bar. The guitar giant has already revealed a variety of sleek new LTD Deluxe models, the LTD Arctic Metal Series – a color-flipped version of its popular single pickup Black Metal Series – and the Josh Middleton signature JM-II, to name a mere few.

And now, in the wake of NAMM 2021's cancelation, the company is putting on its own virtual show, ESP Presents 2021.

Taking place January 11, 12 and 13, the livestream event will feature dozens of demos of new and current electric guitars and basses, as well as interviews with several big-name ESP endorsees.

Day one's focus will be on ESP's Signature Series models, with interview appearances from George Lynch, Alex Skolnick (Testament), Reba Meyers (Code Orange), Josh Middleton (Sylosis/Architects), Mike Schleibaum (Darkest Hour), and more.

Day two will center around ESP's original, USA and E-II Series, while day three will focus on the company's LTD Series.

And for the Metallica fans out there, Kirk Hammett looks to be making an appearance, likely debuting his new KH-3 Spider Eclipse signature model, which is revealed in the event's teaser video below.

The guitar is based on the 'Tallica shredder's KH-3 Custom Eclipse 'Spider 13' guitar, which he used during the band's 1992 Black Album tour.

Aside from its spider and number 13 decals – which were designed by punk, metal, and skate artist Brian “Pushead” Schroeder – the original features an alder body, maple neck, rosewood fingerboard with spider and skull and crossbone inlays, a Floyd Rose tremolo and EMG pickups.

Will the new signature guitar boast similar specs? Tune in to EMG Presents 2021 to find out.

A similar event will take place on January 14 for ESP-owned acoustic guitar brand Takamine, featuring a broad overview of its entire product offering with product demos, complete clinics and artist interviews.

Says Matt Masciandaro, president and CEO of The ESP Guitar Company, “ESP Presents and Takamine Showcase 2021 are not merely substitutes for a consumer/trade show that some may miss, but a platform that will provide the viewer even greater insight into the products and the artists that play them.

“Musicians who watch these streaming videos will get a complete picture of our companies and the instruments we make. This is the most extensive virtual product launch we’ve planned to date, and we look forward to bringing it to everyone who wants to know more about what ESP and Takamine have planned for 2021.”

All four days are open to the public and free to view, and scheduled to stream at 10AM, 2PM and 6PM Pacific Standard Time.

For more information, head to ESP Guitars.