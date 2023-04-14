NAMM 2023: From camo to Candy Apple Red, ESP’s latest LTD Deluxe guitars offer a winning combo of fancy finishes, Floyd Roses and Fluence humbuckers

NAMM 2023: ESP’s LTD Deluxe range is designed to offer high-performance builds with fancy finishes at a price that sits firmly in the middle ground. This year, the firm is adding four new electric guitar models/finishes to the lineup.

LTD Deluxe EC-1000 Woodland Camo Satin

LTD Deluxe EC-1000 Woodland Camo Satin (Image credit: ESP)

First up, the EC-1000 range of single-cuts gets a new Woodland Camo Satin finish, complete with black binding and hardware. A classic LP-style build, it uses mahogany for the body and neck, alongside Macassar ebony on the fretboard.

Then there’s a 24 3/4” scale-length, 24 jumbo frets and some branded hardware, courtesy of the Tone Pros bridge and a pair of Fishman’s flexible Fluence Modern humbuckers.

LTD Deluxe M-1000 Candy Apple Red Satin

LTD Deluxe M-1000 Candy Apple Red Satin (Image credit: ESP)

Elsewhere, the Super Strat-stylings of the M-1000 have been coated in a new Candy Apple Red Satin finish. However, unlike your typical S-style, it’s a set neck-thru-body construction (enabling a lovely speed-friendly curve on the rear heel join).

It has an alder body, 25.5” scale-length Macassar ebony ‘board, 24 frets and features a wealth of third party components, including a Floyd Rose 1000SE vibrato, Grover tuners and direct mount Fishman Fluence Modern humbuckers.

LTD Deluxe MH-1000 Candy Apple Red Satin

LTD Deluxe MH-1000 Candy Apple Red Satin (Image credit: ESP)

On a similar tip, the MH-1000 EverTune takes the M-1000 template and – you guessed it – adds an EverTune bridge, tweaking it into a super-stable hardtail build in the process.

LTD Deluxe TE-1000 EverTune Charcoal Burst

LTD Deluxe TE-1000 EverTune Charcoal Burst (Image credit: ESP)

Finally, the list of new LTD Deluxe arrivals is rounded out by another EverTune-equipped hardtail: the TE-1000 EverTune Burl Poplar.

This is a T-style body shape that, like the M-1000s, offers a set neck-thru-body construction, enabling better sustain and upper-fret access. It has a mahogany body with burled poplar cap, creating the swirling pattern on the top – here finished in a brooding Charcoal Burst.

The new Deluxes join a generous array of new products from ESP that have been announced for NAMM 2023, including Kirk Hammett’s new signature LTD KHV, an Olympic White Vulture for James Hetfield, among 12 other signature models. Then there’s the 12 new Tokyo-built E-II series guitars.

For more information, on the LTD Deluxes, head to ESP (opens in new tab).