ESP unveils mouth-watering USA Eclipse FR Jawbreaker

The cancelation of NAMM 2021's physical form hasn't stopped ESP from unveiling a boatload of new electric guitars.

The company's Phase 1 and 2 drops have already seen the introduction of the Arctic Metal Series – a color-flipped version of its popular single-pickup Black Metal Series – a bunch of new LTD Deluxe models, and the new Josh Middleton LTD Signature Series JM-II, to name a few.

And with its Phase 3 product drop, ESP has revealed plenty more guitars to sink your teeth into. Chief among them is the USA Eclipse FR Jawbreaker.

It features a chambered mahogany body with either a flamed maple or quilted maple top – customers can choose their preference – finished in a design reminiscent of the classic confectionary item, the jawbreaker.

The guitar's construction is completed by a three-piece mahogany neck and 22-extra jumbo-fret ebony fingerboard with split-flag inlays.

Pickup configuration can be customized, too, with a range of Seymour Duncan (passive) and EMG (active) models available.

Other features include Sperzel Trim-Lok tuners, Dunlop strap locks, bone nut and a Floyd Rose bridge.

The company will be revealing plenty more new models – among them the return of Kirk Hammett's KH-3 Spider – in its new ESP Presents 2021 video streaming series.