From swirling Hendrixian arpeggios to fresh solos from one of John Frusciante's favorite modern-day players: here are this week's essential guitar tracks

Welcome to Guitar World’s weekly roundup of the musical highlights from the, erm, world of guitar. Every seven days (or thereabouts), we endeavor to bring you a selection of songs from across the guitar universe, all with one thing in common: our favorite instrument plays a starring role.

Mammoth WVH – Another Celebration at the End of the World

What is it? Wolfgang Van Halen returns with the first slice of anthemic hard-rock to be taken from his forthcoming sophomore effort, Mammoth II, due in August. Another Celebration at the End of the World is a breakneck riff-fest with a thrashing middle section and a fretboard tap-dance that is sure to be on every guitarist’s must-learn list.

Standout guitar moment: The tapping section grabs the limelight, but can we all appreciate Wolfie’s pinpoint intonation and vibrato for a second? Proper chef’s kiss stuff.

For fans of: Alter Bridge, Tremonti, The Winery Dogs

– Michael Astley-Brown

Nita Strauss – Winner Takes All (featuring Alice Cooper)

What is it? Having briefly left the shock-rock legend’s camp for a high-profile stint with Demi Lovato, Nita Strauss has returned to Alice Cooper’s fold. Now – with Cooper’s charismatic appearance on the guitarist’s new song, Winner Takes All – their collaboration has even extended to the studio. This song is a high-stakes crusher that makes us all the more excited for the Ibanez signature artist’s seemingly imminent second solo effort.

Standout guitar moment: Can’t argue with that solo, can you? For all the braggadocio of Cooper’s lyrics and vocals – not to mention her absolutely diabolical rhythm tone – Strauss makes sure that it’s the melodicism and intonation of her ferocious lead break that sticks with you the most, as opposed to its impressive speed.

For fans of: Rob Zombie, Andrew W.K., John 5

– Jackson Maxwell

Ida Mae featuring Marcus King – When Eden Was My Girl

What is it? A dream pairing of UK roots duo Ida Mae and the Southern rocking blues talents of Marcus King. Ida Mae’s Chris Turpin and King make formidable sparring partners. It's a four and a half-minute song, but it feels surprisingly tight for all the intricate guitar wrangling.

Standout guitar moment: The track builds to a scorching peak at the mid-point as Turpin and King exchange some of their fieriest playing, but we love the moment when it drops down to a scuttling rhythm lick and then back into the silky verse section.

For fans of: Larkin Poe, Greta Van Fleet

– Matt Parker

Cory Hanson – Twins

What is it? Last year, John Frusciante waxed lyrical to us about his favorite modern-day guitar players, and among them was Cory Hanson, best known as the leader of LA psych-rockers Wand. Now embarking upon his own solo endeavors, Hanson has released the second single from slightly icky-sounding new album Western Cum.

Thankfully, Twins sounds a lot better than that album title, all Eagles-esque pop-country at the start, before a wall of guitar layers psychs up the joint. Throw in that lap steel break and Hanson’s wiry solo, and it’s easy to see why he’s won the plaudits of some of the biggest names in guitar.

Standout guitar moment: Dear lord, the guitar tones are simply incredible on this. Retro, roomy, but right in your face, they add an extra dose of personality to Hanson’s hummable leads.

For fans of: Wand, Ty Segall, Eagles

– Michael Astley-Brown

Ayron Jones – Blood In The Water

What is it? The dynamite lead single from the Seattle native’s forthcoming second LP, Chronicles of the Kid. A powerful rumination on the evolution of trauma through time and generations, Blood In The Water is a killer display of Jones’ guitar prowess and skills as a storyteller.

Standout guitar moment: Those Hendrixian, swirling arpeggios in the song’s opening bars will suck you in straight from the get-go, and will leave you utterly defenseless when Jones executes a dramatic slide, and turns the song on its head with an absolute freight train of distorted, multi-tracked riffery. That’s sweet and spicy, for you!

For fans of: Jimi Hendrix, Audioslave, Gary Clark Jr.

– Jackson Maxwell

LA Priest – It’s You

What is it? The latest conjuring from the unique mind of Sam Dust (formerly of UK cult band Late Of The Pier). He has a knack for melding squelching samples made on his DIY electronic gear with funky, manipulated Strat licks. It’s You is the laid back first single from his latest collection, Fase Luna.

Standout guitar moment: That guitar solo is a bend-y pleasure – woozy and slightly unnerving, like all of Dust’s finest work.

For fans of: Prince, Unknown Mortal Orchestra

– Matt Parker

Sylosis – Deadwood

What is it? At this stage, Josh Middleton is one of heavy music’s most influential guitarists, shredding the ’boards with both Architects and Sylosis, and the latter’s first material of 2023 is serrated metal polished to a terrifying gleam. Deadwood displays Middleton’s And Justice for All roots, taken to contemporary levels of brutality with some frankly death-defying displays of alternate picking.

Standout guitar moment: Yeah, that solo is just ridiculous – particularly the accuracy of the harmonized double-tracking. Scarily good.

For fans of: Bleed From Within, Lamb of God, The Black Dahlia Murder

– Michael Astley-Brown

Hannah Jadagu – Warning Sign

What is it? The third preview we’ve gotten from the up-and-coming singer/songwriter’s forthcoming debut album, Aperture, and perhaps the best of the bunch. Confident, propulsive and armed with one hell of a groove, Warning Sign sounds like the future – we can’t wait to see what the rest of the album has in store for us…

Standout guitar moment: Though light on guitars in its first half, Warning Sign is seasoned by a slinky, multi-tracked six-string break later on that bears more hook-y gifts than its brevity would imply.

For fans of: Radiohead, Japanese Breakfast, Arlo Parks

– Jackson Maxwell

Body Type – Holding On

What is it? The second single from the Australian indie rock band’s forthcoming album Expired Candy. It’s a smart, hooky tune that bounces back and forth between vocalists Annabel Blackman and Sophie McComish and is skewered throughout by fuzzy, overdriven lead guitar lines.

Standout guitar moment: It’s less of a moment and more of a permeating presence, but it’s that bouyant and infectious lead work that meanders throughout, in a very positive way.

For fans of: Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever, The Goon Sax

– Matt Parker