Want a bass that never goes out of tune? The EverTune Bass Bridge has arrived to answer your prayers

EverTune has announced the long-awaited arrival of the Bass Bridge, which will bring its innovative stable-tuning hardware to four-strings and enable bassists to stay in tune indefinitely.

It is hard to believe that it’s been over 10 years since the company first unveiled its astonishing EverTune guitar bridge – a spring-loaded unit that compensates for movement in the strings – which ensures that, once set, the instrument never goes out of tune.

Now bassists are set to get the same treatment with the EverTune Bass Bridge. The company first made the announcement with a short clip on social media and it is fair to say that it’s not before time.

“The EverTune bass bridge features an elegant design with a small footprint that requires very little routing, and it will transform your bass into a truly state-of-the-art machine,” says EverTune’s Matt Blackett in the clip.

“As with every EverTune product, the pitch of the attack of the note will be the same as the pitch of the sustain of that note – getting rid of… the frustrating pitch jump that can accompany low-tuned strings, and this will give rise to incredibly tight and stable recordings and performances.”

(Image credit: EverTune / YouTube)

The firm says that it has already partnered with manufacturers on EverTune bass models, much in the same way it has done for guitarists, “answering longstanding demand from the bass community.”

There’s no word on which manufacturers that will be exactly, but the firm has longstanding existing relationships with the likes of Jackson, ESP, Ibanez, BC Rich and Solar, so it is likely we’ll see models from those brands before long.

For players who wish to retrofit the EverTune Bass bridge to their instrument, the good news is that it will be available even sooner as a standalone unit, though again, we don’t have any specific dates, or prices at this point.

