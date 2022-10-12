EVH refreshes its Wolfgang WG Standard Exotic line with two eye-catching new finishes

Back in June, EVH announced – along with a Striped Series electric guitar honoring Eddie Van Halen's none-more-iconic Eruption guitar solo – three new natural-finished models.
Among these were two sweet-lookin' Wolfgang WG Standard Exotic models, which today have been fully launched to the buying public.
Aside from their distinct tops – one Poplar Burl and one Laurel Burl – the two new-for-2022 Wolfgang WG Standard Exotics are identical. Each model features a satin urethane-finished basswood body and a bolt-on, graphite-reinforced baked maple neck sporting a 25.5", 12"-16" radius baked maple fretboard with 22 jumbo frets and a heel-mounted truss rod adjustment wheel.
Each guitar is powered by a pair of direct mount EVH Wolfgang humbuckers controlled by an individual tone knob, a volume knob with a treble bleed circuit, and a three-way toggle pickup switch.
Elsewhere, both axes sport an EVH-branded Floyd Rose Special Locking tremolo bridge, EVH-branded tuners and a Floyd Rose R2 Locking nut. All hardware is finished in black chrome.
The EVH Wolfgang WG Standard Exotic Poplar Burl and Wolfgang WG Standard Exotic Laurel Burl are both available now – in Natural finishes – for $699.
Their release comes a month and a half after that of the similarly striking Limited Edition Ash 5150 Deluxe, and five months or so after that of the attention-grabbing Gold Sparkle Wolfgang WG Standard. We are, however, still awaiting the release of Wolfgang Van Halen’s highly-anticipated EVH signature guitar, the SA-126 semi-hollow.
Named in honor of Eddie Van Halen's birthday, the guitar features – rather than your typical f-hole – an "E-hole," also named in honor of the late guitar hero.
For more info on the new guitars, visit EVH Gear (opens in new tab).