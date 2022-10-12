EVH refreshes its Wolfgang WG Standard Exotic line with two eye-catching new finishes

By Jackson Maxwell
published

The striking new guitars each feature an EVH-branded Floyd Rose, and a pair of direct-mounted EVH Wolfgang humbuckers

EVH's two new-for-2022 Wolfgang Standard Exotic guitars
(Image credit: EVH Gear)

Back in June, EVH announced – along with a Striped Series electric guitar honoring Eddie Van Halen's none-more-iconic Eruption guitar solothree new natural-finished models.

Among these were two sweet-lookin' Wolfgang WG Standard Exotic models, which today have been fully launched to the buying public. 

Aside from their distinct tops – one Poplar Burl and one Laurel Burl – the two new-for-2022 Wolfgang WG Standard Exotics are identical. Each model features a satin urethane-finished basswood body and a bolt-on, graphite-reinforced baked maple neck sporting a 25.5", 12"-16" radius baked maple fretboard with 22 jumbo frets and a heel-mounted truss rod adjustment wheel.

Each guitar is powered by a pair of direct mount EVH Wolfgang humbuckers controlled by an individual tone knob, a volume knob with a treble bleed circuit, and a three-way toggle pickup switch.

Elsewhere, both axes sport an EVH-branded Floyd Rose Special Locking tremolo bridge, EVH-branded tuners and a Floyd Rose R2 Locking nut. All hardware is finished in black chrome.

Image 1 of 2
EVH's Wolfgang WG Standard Exotic Poplar Burl
(Image credit: EVH Gear)

The EVH Wolfgang WG Standard Exotic Poplar Burl and Wolfgang WG Standard Exotic Laurel Burl are both available now – in Natural finishes – for $699. 

Their release comes a month and a half after that of the similarly striking Limited Edition Ash 5150 Deluxe, and five months or so after that of the attention-grabbing Gold Sparkle Wolfgang WG Standard. We are, however, still awaiting the release of Wolfgang Van Halen’s highly-anticipated EVH signature guitar, the SA-126 semi-hollow.

Named in honor of Eddie Van Halen's birthday, the guitar features – rather than your typical f-hole – an "E-hole," also named in honor of the late guitar hero.

For more info on the new guitars, visit EVH Gear (opens in new tab).

