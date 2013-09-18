Exclusive: Monster Truck Premiere Lyric Video for "The Lion"

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents the exclusive premiere of Monster Truck's new lyric video for "The Lion."

The song is from the band's latest album, Furiosity, which was released May 28 through Dine Alone Records.

Furiosity was produced by Eric Ratz (Billy Talent, Three Days Grace, Cancer Bats) at Vespa Studios in Toronto and Echo Mountain Studios in Asheville, North Carolina.

Monster Truck took home the 2013 Juno Award for Breakthrough Group of The Year, toured their home country of Canada with Alice In Chains and established themselves as a major headlining attraction. In the US, they've appeared with Kid Rock, Slash, Guns N' Roses, Sevendust and others.

The band is ready to visit Europe for a 29-date run supporting Vista Chino (formerly Kyuss). Upon their return to North America, they'll set out on a 13-date coast-to-coast tour of Canada.

Monster Truck was formed in 2009 by Jon Harvey (bass, lead vocals), Jeremy Widerman (guitar, vocals), Brandon Bliss (organ, vocals) and Steve Kiely (drums, vocals). The band has released two EPs since their inception — a self-titled, self-released EP produced by Gus Van Go & Werner F (The Stills, Priestess, Les Trois Accords) and The Brown EP (produced by Ratz).

For more about the band, plus their current tour dates, visit ilovemonstertruck.com and their Facebook page.