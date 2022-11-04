Billy Cox, Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Eric Johnson, Dweezil Zappa and more to headline Experience Hendrix concert in Austin, Texas

A one-off Experience Hendrix concert – inspired by the annual all-star concert tours of the same name – will be held on December 4 in Austin, Texas.

Staged in honor of what would have been Jimi Hendrix's 80th birthday (November 27), the concert will be held at Austin City Limits Live’s Moody Theater, and will feature a jaw-loosening lineup.

Joining bass guitar legend Billy Cox – who played with Hendrix himself in both the Band of Gypsys and Jimi Hendrix Experience – are a host of A-tier electric guitar players, such as Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Zakk Wylde, Dweezil Zappa, Eric Johnson, Doyle Bramhall II, and Los Lobos’ David Hidalgo and Cesar Rosas.

Stevie Ray Vaughan and Double Trouble drummer Chris Layton, Indigenous's Mato Nanji, and The Slide Brothers will also be on hand, with even more special guests set to be announced in the coming weeks.

The concert will also come shortly after the release of Los Angeles Forum: April 26, 1969, a new live album featuring the original Jimi Hendrix Experience lineup.

Recorded, as you might expect, at the Los Angeles Forum on April 26, 1969, the album will be released on November 18 via Legacy Recordings, and features a number of classics (Foxey Lady, Purple Haze and Voodoo Child (Slight Return), among them) and some more obscure tunes, such as a cover of Tax Free, a 1967 instrumental by the Swedish duo Hansson & Karlsson.

Also of note on the LP is a cover of Cream's Sunshine of Your Love, and a pre-Woodstock version of the Star-Spangled Banner. It can be preordered via Hendrix's website (opens in new tab).

“The music of Jimi Hendrix has always been a large influence on my life and music – in no small part due to his blues roots," said Shepherd of the upcoming concert in a press release. "He showed a lot of his influences and the foundation from which he built his music.

“Jimi Hendrix was one of the greatest performers, entertainers and songwriters of all time, but as far as the guitar goes, he made a statement with his instrument that has yet to be matched.”

For tickets and more info about the Experience Hendrix concert in Austin, visit Ticketmaster (opens in new tab).