Fender brings the heat with its new Rarities Flame Koa Top Stratocaster

Fender is back at it again with its latest Rarities series electric guitar, the Flame Koa Top Stratocaster.

Packing a two-piece ash body with - unsurprisingly - a flame koa top and a one-piece, quartersawn European maple neck, this thing looks absolutely stunning.

Notably, the guitar's pickups come courtesy of Fender's designated pickup guru, Tim Shaw, with custom Shaw overwound 59 gold-foil single-coil middle and neck pickups, plus a Shaw custom Filter ’Tron-style humbucking bridge pickup.

In the controls department, the guitar comes fitted with a five-way blade selector switch, master volume and two tone knobs - one for the neck pickup and the other for the bridge and middle pickups.

The new axe follows its Rarities series predecessors, the Quilt Maple Top Stratocaster, Quilt Maple Top Telecaster, Flame Ash Top Stratocaster, Flame Maple Top Stratocaster and the Flame Maple Top Chambered Telecaster

The Flame Koa Top Stratocaster comes with a deluxe hardshell case, and is available now for $2,499.99.

